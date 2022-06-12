Jessi allegedly blocks a 15-year-old fan on Instagram, receives mixed reaction for it

Jessi, a Korean-American singer, has been getting criticism online for blocking a young fan on social media. The singer shared images from her trip with her best friend Liz, and she carried a golden glow look. Positive responses flooded the comment section, boosting her confidence.
However, the singer's complexion was questioned by a few netizens. Some people said she looked darker. Jessi has allegedly blocked one of these people.
A person on Tiktok disclosed that the singer blocked her 15-year-old young sister. On TikTok, she stated:
“Jessi blocked my little sister”
Hawa posted a video to TikTok showing how the singer blocked her sister, who is also a fan of the musician. Hawa's younger sister had mentioned that the singer appeared darker in one of the latest trip photos.
Hawa stated on the TikTok:
“So this is Jessi’s latest post, & my sister commented down below saying, ‘Oh, you look darker than usual,’ which yeah she does”
Netizens were then left divided in their opinions on the singer's actions of blocking a fan for her comment.
Netizens gives mixed reactions to Jessi for blocking a young fan on social media
Hawa's sister was blocked immediately following her comment. Now, whenever she tries to look at the singer's Instagram account, she gets a note that says, "User not found."
Hawa questioned why the user was gone. She claims the most ironic part is that her sister is a singer's fan. She went on to say that the singer had at least taken notice of her sister. In just one day, the post went popular on TikTok. As Hawa stated,
“NAH JESSI YOU GOTTA UNBLOCK MY SISTER SHE'S ONLY 15”
Most people seem to agree that the ZOOM singer should not have blocked a fan in response to that statement. Many fans feel like the singer blackfishes, and should accept her mistakes.
Some also speculated that the ZOOM singer is conscious of her tanned complexion since she has previously received hateful comments about it. In response, she might well have misinterpreted it.
Jessi has yet to issue a statement in response to the ongoing criticism. Yet, after Hawa's video got popular on TikTok, the singer took down the post.
More on the K-pop idol facing criticism
The ZOOM singer has established herself as a K-Pop star. Still, she was criticized following her comeback in 2016, mainly for her extensive plastic surgery. Although plastic surgery is common in Korea, specifically in the entertainment industry, the singer was criticized for her apparent difference.
Despite many netizens' disapproval of the modifications, she boldly claimed it.
The singer's skin color is another reason she doesn't fit the K-Pop idol stereotype. Her tanned skin, usually for a Korean, does not correspond to beauty standards, particularly in the entertainment sector.
However, some tanned idols are pushed by colorist comments to be fairer or even engage in some diets or skincare practices to achieve a lighter complexion in a way that aligns with the stereotype.
Many celebrities who actively maintain their natural skin tone have been whitewashed by photo editing, which can be seen on their own fan sites. As a result, fans get a misleading idea about what the idol appears as.
The ZOOM singer enthusiastically flaunts her tanned skin and has openly claimed that she adores tanning. However, she receives more judgment whenever she travels overseas, and goes on holiday as her complexion tans.