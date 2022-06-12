Jessi allegedly blocks a 15-year-old fan on Instagram, receives mixed reaction for it

Jessi, a Korean-American singer, has been getting criticism online for blocking a young fan on social media. The singer shared images from her trip with her best friend Liz, and she carried a golden glow look. Positive responses flooded the comment section, boosting her confidence.

However, the singer's complexion was questioned by a few netizens. Some people said she looked darker. Jessi has allegedly blocked one of these people.

A person on Tiktok disclosed that the singer blocked her 15-year-old young sister. On TikTok, she stated:

“Jessi blocked my little sister”

Hawa posted a video to TikTok showing how the singer blocked her sister, who is also a fan of the musician. Hawa's younger sister had mentioned that the singer appeared darker in one of the latest trip photos.

Hawa stated on the TikTok:

“So this is Jessi’s latest post, & my sister commented down below saying, ‘Oh, you look darker than usual,’ which yeah she does”

Netizens were then left divided in their opinions on the singer's actions of blocking a fan for her comment.

Netizens gives mixed reactions to Jessi for blocking a young fan on social media

Hawa's sister was blocked immediately following her comment. Now, whenever she tries to look at the singer's Instagram account, she gets a note that says, "User not found."

Hawa questioned why the user was gone. She claims the most ironic part is that her sister is a singer's fan. She went on to say that the singer had at least taken notice of her sister. In just one day, the post went popular on TikTok. As Hawa stated,

“NAH JESSI YOU GOTTA UNBLOCK MY SISTER SHE'S ONLY 15”

Most people seem to agree that the ZOOM singer should not have blocked a fan in response to that statement. Many fans feel like the singer blackfishes, and should accept her mistakes.

별 @_byulbit_ every time I bring it up online I get rabid fans screaming at me LMFAO apparently Jessi blocked a fan who told her she was blackfishingevery time I bring it up online I get rabid fans screaming at me LMFAO apparently Jessi blocked a fan who told her she was blackfishing 😭😭😭 every time I bring it up online I get rabid fans screaming at me

wtb yeonjun hate pc 🦊 @moonlitsundays don't get me wrong, I'm a jebbie. I love her. But I call bs when I see one Jessi not owning up to her black fishing actions & how insensitive she is when she's being called out speaks volume. It's TOO MUCH. She's even darker than Yoon Mi Rae and she's HALF BLACKdon't get me wrong, I'm a jebbie. I love her. But I call bs when I see one Jessi not owning up to her black fishing actions & how insensitive she is when she's being called out speaks volume. It's TOO MUCH. She's even darker than Yoon Mi Rae and she's HALF BLACK 💀 don't get me wrong, I'm a jebbie. I love her. But I call bs when I see one

ATEEZ JULY CB🥊⁸☠️: Jessi's Lipliner💋 @Mehiwa_Madetiny Alot of y'all are chronically stupid on this app

Y'all know Africans come in different shades right and so do Asians

Y'all will fight the Korean GP for shaming darker skinned idols then go on to shame the said idols that are comfortable with their skin tone Alot of y'all are chronically stupid on this appY'all know Africans come in different shades right and so do AsiansY'all will fight the Korean GP for shaming darker skinned idols then go on to shame the said idols that are comfortable with their skin tone https://t.co/3wegKr0sqk

Some also speculated that the ZOOM singer is conscious of her tanned complexion since she has previously received hateful comments about it. In response, she might well have misinterpreted it.

Bibi @Bibi238028431 Why do people make an issue with a light person trying to look darker or tan? It’s their body and their choice. Why does the word Blackfishing which I just learnt today even exist?? People buy creams to lighten their skin or to darken their skin, why is Jessi wrong?? Why do people make an issue with a light person trying to look darker or tan? It’s their body and their choice. Why does the word Blackfishing which I just learnt today even exist?? People buy creams to lighten their skin or to darken their skin, why is Jessi wrong?? https://t.co/V56IDJeHs0

Ash 라시 || Aroha || Uaena @MyIDIsAroha

Jessi has always had a darker skin as compared to other kpop idols we see. @asuterou I don't think it's an on-purpose tan. Tbh, the pics just look like they were taken in a lower-light and her skin seems a bit darker but don't she did anything deliberately to look darker.Jessi has always had a darker skin as compared to other kpop idols we see. @asuterou I don't think it's an on-purpose tan. Tbh, the pics just look like they were taken in a lower-light and her skin seems a bit darker but don't she did anything deliberately to look darker.Jessi has always had a darker skin as compared to other kpop idols we see.

Jessi has yet to issue a statement in response to the ongoing criticism. Yet, after Hawa's video got popular on TikTok, the singer took down the post.

More on the K-pop idol facing criticism

The ZOOM singer has established herself as a K-Pop star. Still, she was criticized following her comeback in 2016, mainly for her extensive plastic surgery. Although plastic surgery is common in Korea, specifically in the entertainment industry, the singer was criticized for her apparent difference.

Despite many netizens' disapproval of the modifications, she boldly claimed it.

The singer's skin color is another reason she doesn't fit the K-Pop idol stereotype. Her tanned skin, usually for a Korean, does not correspond to beauty standards, particularly in the entertainment sector.

However, some tanned idols are pushed by colorist comments to be fairer or even engage in some diets or skincare practices to achieve a lighter complexion in a way that aligns with the stereotype.

리얀 LIYAN ᴱᴺ⁻⁷ @Liyanisafan 1. JESSI - this was when she talks openly about plastic surgeries. Jessi has a strong personality and has this "Say it to my face" vibe where she accept criticism. She also talked about girls who had PS shouldn't deny/hide but be proud. 1. JESSI - this was when she talks openly about plastic surgeries. Jessi has a strong personality and has this "Say it to my face" vibe where she accept criticism. She also talked about girls who had PS shouldn't deny/hide but be proud. https://t.co/frorfmPR9Q

Many celebrities who actively maintain their natural skin tone have been whitewashed by photo editing, which can be seen on their own fan sites. As a result, fans get a misleading idea about what the idol appears as.

The ZOOM singer enthusiastically flaunts her tanned skin and has openly claimed that she adores tanning. However, she receives more judgment whenever she travels overseas, and goes on holiday as her complexion tans.

