"Gonna play when Barbie has a mid-life crisis": Barbie fans react as Billie Eilish announces new song for Margot Robbie's film

A film's soundtrack is undoubtedly its pulse and Barbie is leaving no stone unturned to have a stellar one. They have assembled a brilliant set of artists to create a whooping 17-track album, with one song from 21-year-old American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish. The song will be titled What Was I Made For?.

The film will be released on July 21, 2023 worldwide. The anticipation for the film is just surging with every passing day, not just because of the cast and plot but also because Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is being released on the same day.

With that being said, fans on the internet were visibly excited to hear the singer's song in the upcoming film.

Billie Eilish's song in Barbie is titled What Was I Made For?

Below is the entire tracklist for the upcoming film:

Lizzo – Pink

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua)

Charli XCX – Speed Drive

Karol G – Watati (feat. Aldo Ranks)

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Tame Impala – Journey To The Real World

Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie

Haim – Home

The Kid Laroi – Forever & Again

Khalid – Silver Platter

PinkPantheress – Angel

Gayle – butterflies

Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter

FIFTY FIFTY – Barbie Dreams (feat. Kali)

There are 17 songs in total, with one yet to be announced.

This is how fans reacted to the news on an original post shared by Discussing Film.

From the above comments, it looks like fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release. They collectively agreed that the soundtrack had the potential to be legendary and they will all pay close attention to it. They noticed how much effort the makers of the movie were taking.

Like always, this time around too they dropped memes but one fan hilariously said that the only song that deserved a place in the film was the famous 1997 Aqua song.

Barbie synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the film reads:

"To live in Barbie-Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."

The film is written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

