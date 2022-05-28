7 best Stranger Things soundtracks

Stranger Things is a wholesome series in terms of acting, character graphs, plotlines, and soundtracks. The makers of the show have creatively incorporated music into each episode, which is perfect for context.

The music in Stranger Things not only fits the feelings the characters are going through but is developed to represent the entire ambience of each episode. The soundtracks are based on the 1980s, the era in which the show is set.

The composers for Stranger Things, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein of the electronic band Survive, were first noticed by the Duffer brothers in 2014. The creators immediately loved their work and wanted them to be a part of the show.

Below is a list of the best soundtracks from the series.

7 Amazing soundtracks from Stranger Things

1) Stranger Things

This genius track is one of the best opening soundtracks of the decade. Set perfectly, it brings an eerie feeling of mystery and surprise. The song gives us the feeling that there is more to the dark world than we can see.

The introduction is brilliantly crafted and is a pictorial representation of the plot. The letters are first shown in close up, representing smaller parts of the big picture and gradually it fits like a puzzle. This track brings in the perfect nostalgia for the 80s mixed with thrill and suspense.

2) Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The track was designed to showcase important events throughout the series. This song was originally from the English Punk rock band, The Clash.

It is specifically played when Will is trying to communicate with Joyce from the Upside Down. Grammy winning music supervisor Nora Felder brought this track to the show as The Clash were reluctant to lend their song.

3) Kids

This track was first introduced in season 1, when the group of friends were playing a game of D&D. It perfectly represents that in that moment the children are nothing but kids who are into their own world. They are not bothered by any burdens and are enjoying their youth.

Throughout the series, the soundtrack has time and again come back, especially in scenes showing the tight-knit friendship between Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will.

4) Africa

One of the biggest songs of the 80s, Toto's classic, Africa was used in the show. It would have been unforgivable if the makers did not use this masterpiece. This Toto classic is a perfect representation of everything that is the 80s.

The song was picturised on Nancy and Steve while they were studying together. It also hints at the upcoming romance between the two youngsters.

5) Walkin’ in Hawkins

This joyful melody indicates both happiness and peace. This particular piece was released a few weeks prior to the release of season 2 of Stranger Things. This track signifies the return to the town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The track is designed beautifully and meticulously. It transports fans back to the 80s walking through a covered path on a bright sunny autumn morning.

6) Every Breath You Take

This particular 80s song gives an overwhelmingly painful and bittersweet sense of nostalgia. This song by The Police was appropriately used during the end of Season 2.

The episode started on a positive note, with Mike and Eleven sharing a kiss and everyone having a gala time at the Snow Ball. The scene ends with the Mind Flayer standing over the school in the Upside Down, implying that he is aware of every breath that each one of them takes.

7) Rock You Like a Hurricane

Rock You Like a Hurricane by the Scorpions is a seemingly fit track for the supposed antagonist of the third season, Billy Hargrove. The track was played during the entry sequence of the character in season 2.

The soundtrack for the series is as awesome and wholesome as the series itself. This was a list of soundtracks that needed special mention. However, the series has a whole collection of soundtracks that did not make it to the list, with classic songs like Hot Blooded by Foreigner, Material Girl by Madonna, and Can't Fight This Feeling by REO Speedwagon, among others. With season 4, fans can expect a whole batch of tunes that would make for the perfect playlist.

Edited by Somava