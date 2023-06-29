''I don't know if I can say anything'': Gal Gadot shares update on Red Notice 2

During Netflix's recent fan event, TUDUM, Collider had the opportunity to sit down with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt to discuss their upcoming action film, Heart of Stone. While Gadot talked about the thrilling new title, she also took some time to provide an update on another action-packed project she's involved in, i.e., Red Notice 2.

"We're all talking about it. I don't know if I can say anything!," she shared.

It has been quite some time since fans last heard anything about the Red Notice sequels, apart from knowing that the scripts were in progress since October 2022.

Gadot's revelation that she has read the second script suggests that filming for Red Notice 2 might start soon.

Gal Gadot reveals an exciting update on Red Notice 2

Red Notice 2 features Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds returning as skilled con artists and thieves, embarking on a worldwide mission to steal and sell valuable works of art for massive profits. The movie also features Dwayne Johnson's return as the FBI agent determined to keep both robbers in check.

Speaking to Collider, Gal Gadot revealed:

"We're all talking about it. I don't know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and let me tell you, it's thrilling! We're all very excited about it!"

Last year, producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia expressed their desire to film Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 back-to-back, saving time for everyone involved. However, this could potentially affect the release dates of both movies.

After producers Flynn and Garcia confirmed in October 2022 that the writing for Red Notice 3 was nearly complete, Gal Gadot's admission that she has read the second script is hopeful.

Since Gadot expressed her excitement about the script, it's a promising indication that production could begin soon. However, the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike may lead to a delay in production.

Red Notice 2 cast and other details

The first Red Notice film took Netflix by storm, becoming the most-watched movie on its release date and earning a spot on the Top 10 Netflix titles in 94 countries. This overwhelming success prompted Netflix to order two sequels simultaneously.

As of now, Netflix has not disclosed any further details about the Red Notice sequels, including the filming schedule and expected release date. Gal Gadot's update brings anticipation for Red Notice 2 to new heights.

While it's confirmed that Gadot, Johnson, and Reynolds will reprise their roles, it remains uncertain if other cast members from the first film, such as Rita Arya's Inspector Urvashi Das, will make a return. Flynn and Garcia have hinted at ensemble casts similar to the Ocean's franchise for both sequels.

With the sequel facing some skepticism following the mixed reception of the first movie, it's hoped that the creative team is focused on addressing these concerns to deliver an improved sequel.

With Netflix's recent streak of successful action films, such as Extraction 2 and The Mother, the streaming giant is eager to continue its momentum. The return of Gadot, Johnson, and Reynolds promises another thrilling installment in the Red Notice franchise.

Poll : 0 votes