The Rock's Red Notice has historic opening day for Netflix, breaks records

The Rock's newest film has created history on its opening and broke a few records along the way.

Former WWE Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of Hollywood's biggest actors right now, with his star power continuing to climb by the day. On November 12th, his latest film, Red Notice was released on Netflix, a star-studded movie also featuring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Today, it is being revealed that The Rock's film has broken some serious records for the global streaming giant. It's currently being said that the movie has had the biggest opening day in Netflix Film history.

The Rock took to social media to thank millions of fans for their support and for watching the film:

"It’s OFFICIAL as the numbers are coming in from 190 territories around the world. RED NOTICE has become THE BIGGEST OPENING EVER ~ for ANY MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!. 92% AUDIENCE SCORE. Love you guys and tonight, I’m raising my @teremana to y’all and RED NOTICE. More to come. dj," said The Rock.

As noted by The Rock, the audience seemed to be reacting quite positively to the action-comedy, with the film sitting at a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Forbes, the film is topping Netflix's Top 10 Charts in nearly every country, with the exception of New Zealand.

While time will tell if the film is a full commercial success, The Rock seems extremely pleased about the positive start the movie has received.

The Rock recently discussed the possibility of a WWE return

For a long time now, WWE fans have wanted to see The Rock return for an epic encounter with his cousin and current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

In a recent interview with Dish Nation, The Rock spoke about the speculation over his comeback to WWE and talked about the potential for another title run.

"Possibly down the road. We'll see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns. I don't know if i have another title run, considering I'm The People's Champion. I don't know if it's another title run. Possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. Just, it would have to make sense," said The Rock.

With fans and WWE constantly hoping for the dream match to happen, it would be interesting to see if The Great One will decide to lace up his boots once again for a match with Reigns.

Have you seen The Rock's new movie? Do you think The Rock will ever return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

