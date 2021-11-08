The Rock gives his honest thoughts on Roman Reigns; comments on WWE return

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has massive praise for his cousin and current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He has also addressed rumors about his WWE return and potentially having another title run.

Speaking to Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com, The Rock stated that he doesn't know if he has another title run left in him. He added that him returning to the ring for another match would have to make sense.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion. But I don't know if it's another title run. I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense," said The Rock.

The Brahma Bull then gave his honest thoughts on Roman Reigns, praising The Tribal Chief for all he's done. He revealed that he talks with Roman Reigns all the time and encourages him.

The Rock added that he's very proud of Reigns and likes everything that Reigns and The Usos are doing right now:

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing [his] thing, keep sharpening those skills," Johnson said. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that's always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don't. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman's case, he's slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that The Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest dream matches that the WWE Universe wants to see

Roman Reigns' current run as the Universal Champion has been highly successful. The entire Head of the Table gimmick just calls for WWE to bring back The Rock to take the family drama to a whole new level. Rumors have suggested that WWE does indeed want to have The Rock face Roman Reigns, possibly at WrestleMania 39.

At Survivor Series 2021 later this month, WWE will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Rock's debut. Many are expecting The Great One to show up at the pay-per-view and have a showdown with Roman Reigns. However, that will likely not happen as The Rock will be in Australia filming "Young Rock" at the time.

Regardless of The Rock showing up at Survivor Series, a match between him and Roman Reigns may indeed take place at some point "down the road." Wrestling fans everywhere will rejoice the day it happens.

