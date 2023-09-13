"I don't know if I want to see Rooney Mara as me": Sofia Coppola opens up about not watching ex-husband Spike Jonze's 'Her'

Noted filmmaker and actress Sofia Coppola recently spoke with the Rolling Stones to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her film Lost in Translation, and she revealed that she hasn't watched ex-husband Spike Jonze's sci-fi romantic film, Her. As per fans and critics' speculation, this movie is Jonze's reply to his ex-partner's Oscar-winning movie Lost in Translation.

"I know people really like that movie, but I haven't seen it. I don't know if I want to see Rooney Mara as me," Coppola said to Rolling Stones.

Sofia Coppola and Spike Jonze were once married. Like many couples, they had their ups and downs and eventually separated. After their split, both of them made movies, and now many people think that these movies reflect their time together, their love, and their breakup.

Coppola's Lost in Translation and Jonze's Her have many similarities. Many movie experts think these movies show each director's view of their past relationship. While a character in Coppola's film may be inspired by Jonze, a role in Jonze's movie seems to mirror Coppola's.

Sofia Coppola, Spike Jonze, and the interwoven tales of Lost in Translation and Her

Upon its release, Lost in Translation was met with widespread acclaim. Elements of the movie echoed Coppola's personal experiences. Notably, Giovanni Ribisi's role in the movie as a photographer who neglected his wife while catching up with Hollywood actress Kelly (played by Anna Faris) led many to speculate that he was a portrayal of Jonze. The film became a major talking point, captivating many audiences.

A decade later, Spike Jonze introduced Her to the cinematic world. It too garnered significant attention, with numerous fans drawing parallels between it and Lost in Translation. These resemblances didn't go unnoticed by Sofia Coppola herself.

She saw the trailer and said that it felt very similar to her own life. However, she has admitted to never watching it. For her, watching Rooney Mara, who acted in Jonze's movie, might be like seeing a version of herself.

“From the trailer, it looks the same too. We have the same production designer. But I haven’t seen it. I know people really like that movie, but I haven’t seen it," she told Rolling Stones.

What makes this even more interesting is that Scarlett Johansson acted in both movies. In Lost in Translation, she plays the wife of Ribisi's character. In Her, she lends her voice to an artificially intelligent virtual assistant. This computer becomes important to the main character after he breaks up with Rooney Mara's character.

Beyond the evident parallels in the two films, whispers circulated regarding a character in Lost in Translation. Many speculated that Anna Faris's portrayal was inspired by Jonze’s Being John Malkovich star Cameron Diaz. However, Coppola dismissed this notion, clarifying that the character drew inspiration from a myriad of individuals and wasn’t a jab at Diaz in any way.

Shifting our focus to Sofia Coppola's current endeavors, she is ardently promoting her latest film, Priscilla. This cinematic piece delves into the life of Priscilla Presley, with Jacob Elordi taking on the role of Elvis Presley and Cailee Spaeny embodying Priscilla. After its initial debut in Venice, the movie is slated for a screening at the prestigious NYFF Film Festival.

In conclusion, real-life narratives often birth compelling cinema. Visionaries like Sofia Coppola and Spike Jonze exemplify this. Their works offer viewers an intimate glimpse into genuine emotions and relationships. Through masterpieces like Lost in Translation and Her, they capture the spectrum of emotions, from the ethereal beauty of love to the heart-wrenching throes of separation.