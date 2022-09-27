"I know what’s going to go viral and it’s disgusting": Ana De Armas on Blonde scenes

With Blonde so close to its premiere date, a lot has been circulating about the film on the internet, especially concerning Ana de Armas, the actress slated to essay the legendary figure of Norma Jeane, aka Marilyn Monroe. Andrew Dominik's film is based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. For this reason, a lot of the film's parts were fictionalized.

Several layers of criticisms and controversies surround the film, and the actress is at the center of most of it. From her accent to the multiple intimate scenes in the three-hour film, fans and critics will have plenty of topics to delve upon after the film is released. However, the Blonde actress claims to know which scenes will go viral.

Read on to find out what the actress said about the sensual scenes in Blonde.

Anna de Armas comments on her bold scenes in Blonde

There would be many reasons for Blonde to go viral. However, Anna de Armas believes that her bold scenes in the film will be the first to create ripples. The film reportedly features many intimate scenes of the actress in its nearly three-hour runtime. Anna de Armas even called the possibility of this trend "disgusting."

Speaking about the anticipated response, Anna said:

"I know what's going to go viral. And it's disgusting. It's upsetting just to think about it. I can't control it, you can't really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don't think it gave me second thoughts, it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips."

The number of intimate scenes in the film gave it a rare NC-17 rating. These scenes also raised some eyebrows amongst the critics, with some even saying that Hollywood is exploiting the female form in Blonde, much like Hollywood exploited Marilyn for her figure. However, Anna de Armas felt that these scenes were essential. Speaking about them, she said:

"I did things in this movie I would have never done for anyone else, ever. I did it for her, and I did it for Andrew."

She further expressed how comfortable she was doing the scenes. She said:

"I didn't feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what the movie I was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment. We had hundreds of conversations about these scenes. Everyone felt a deep respect for the movie we were making. And in that sense, I had no fear. I didn't feel uncomfortable at all, even though they were really hard scenes."

Blonde will stir up many controversies once it airs on Netflix, however viewers must take the narrative of the film with a punch of salt. The film and the actress will both make headlines once the film releases on September 28, 2022. For now, we hope that it makes the headlines for the right reasons.

