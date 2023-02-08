I Know What You Did Last Summer fans demand Brandy's return as Karla in new sequel

The 1997 American slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer is receiving a sequel. It is to be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with many actors from the first film in talks to reprise their roles.

The original movie starred Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Helen Shivers, Ryan Phillippe as Barry Cox, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray Bronson, Bridgette Wilson as Elsa Shivers, Anne Heche as Melissa "Missy" Egan, Muse Watson as Ben Willis / The Fisherman, Johnny Galecki as Max Neurick and Stuart Greer as Officer.

But one unsung cult hero in the original film was Karla Wilson, played by Brandy Norwood. Fans of the movie loved her role and are demanding that she makes an appearance in the upcoming reboot. One fan said,

"Is Brandy coming back? Hope we get Gellar and Phillipe back in different roles"

Netizens want to see Karla in the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

In the film, Karla was shown dating Tyrell Martin. She was a friend of Julie James and Will Benson and a fellow student at the university they all attended. But her most legendary scene has to be when she survives the dreaded fisherman's attack.

The scene portrayed her as fearless and someone who always helps her friends. She is a fan favorite and fans of the franchise want her in the sequel.

Fans are demanding to bring back Brandy Norwood as Karla instead of casting someone else in her place. They have even said they don't want a movie if Brandy does not return as Karla. These messages were delivered in the form of memes and pictures.

The franchise has been inactive for so long that some fans are saying that they don't remember a single thing about the movie.

The Scream reboot has made millions and fans have easily figured out that this is what prompted the franchise to return. One particular fan furiously said that Hollywood needs to stop making reboots, sequels, and remakes and focus on new ideas for movies.

The upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel will come from Sony Pictures.

What is I Know What You Did Last Summer about?

The original movie follows the story of four friends who meet with tragedy and are reunited when they find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac called the Fisherman in their small seaside town. The film has two sequels, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer released in 1998 and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer released in 2006.

The synopsis of the first movie according to IMDb reads,

"Four young friends bound by a tragic accident are reunited when they find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac in their small seaside town."

I Know What You Did Last Summer was based on the novel 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' by Lois Duncan. It was produced by Neal H. Moritz, Erik Feig, and Stokely Chaffin. It was directed by Jim Gillespie.

