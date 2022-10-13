What happened to Brandy Norwood? Health update explored as singer opens up on hospitalization after suffering a stroke

Reports of Brandy Norwood being admitted to the hospital started making rounds on the internet on October 11. As fans grew concerned, the singer recently gave an update on her health on her Instagram Story. She wrote:

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

An official statement is currently awaited from Norwood’s representative.

Brandy Norwood was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered a possible seizure. TMZ reported that the authorities received an EMS call to Norwood’s residence at noon on October 11.

TMZ also mentioned that her parents were by her side at the hospital. The reasons behind the seizure and the confirmation of other health issues have not yet been revealed. It should be noted that she was hospitalized back in 2017 when she lost consciousness on a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Brandy reportedly suffered a seizure (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Norwood’s team revealed at the time that she was traveling a lot as a part of her tour and had taken more than 10 flights. They even mentioned that Norwood was working the whole night at her studio when she had to leave for the airport to catch a 5:45 a.m. flight. While speaking to the New York Post, she once said:

“I have not been diagnosed as bipolar but I’ve had moments where trauma has caused me to not be myself, and I felt at a point that I could’ve experienced moments of that.”

In another interview with The Grio, she said that she has battled severe depression, trauma, and PTSD. She added that she has gone through a lot and has had to overcome everything through therapy, prayer, journaling, and meditation.

In brief, about Brandy Norwood

Brandy Norwood, 43, has sold around 40 million records around the world with 8.62 million albums sold in the United States.

She joined Atlantic Records in 1993 and released her self-titled debut album the following year. She made her acting debut with the sitcom Moesha followed by other roles in films like Cinderella and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

She gained recognition for her song The Boy Is Mine and then appeared in the reality series Brandy: Special Delivery in 2002. Her third album Full Moon was released in 2002 followed by her fourth album, Afrodisiac, in 2004. She was a judge on the first season of America’s Got Talent.

Her fifth album, Human, was released in 2008 and she participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2010. She has appeared in other shows like The Game, Two Eleven, Zoe Ever After, and more. Her seventh album, B7, was released in 2020 and she appeared in the music drama series Queens in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes