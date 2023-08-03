“I’m not no background singer”: KayCyy slams Travis Scott for failing to credit him as a featured artist on his UTOPIA track Thank God

Travis Scott is currently facing controversy for not giving credit to fellow rapper KayCyy on the track Thank God from the UTOPIA album. The issue is drawing criticism as KayCyy contributed significantly by playing a key role in the song's composition.

Many fans are expressing their anger regarding this issue. A fan tweeted about the same, mentioning that KayCyy's feature is still hidden.

RH @RihYe_ pic.twitter.com/sMVpK7cl46 Why tf is KayCyy’s feature still hidden? He literally wrote a large part of it and sings the entire chorus

To which, KayCyy replied saying that "I'm not no background singer."

Interestingly, this instance of excluding artists from official credits appears to be a regular pattern in Travis Scott's work. The initial release of the UTOPIA album did not specify which artists were featured on each track.

Many listeners also noticed that artists Bon Iver and Sampha's credits were also absent from the song My Eyes.

Travis Scott received backlash from KayCyy's fans over lack of credit for his song Thank God

The rapper has garnered a wave of encouragement from his Twitter fans, with many expressing their solidarity over Travis Scott's album's lack of credit for his song Thank God.

Fans are standing with KayCyy, and criticizing Travis Scott, Concerns have been raised by certain fans about proper recognition, even within Kanye West's Donda album. The majority of fans were seen expressing that he isn't getting the recognition he deserves for his hard work.

he’s clearly upset about it too, put his name on the track already ffs pic.twitter.com/RfOcARjSiy KayCyy did way more than background vocals on Utopia and he didn’t get a main feature credit. neither did Bon Iver & Samphahe’s clearly upset about it too, put his name on the track already ffs

RH @RihYe_ @kaycyy You don't deserve this brother, you had such a great performance. Outta pocket from trav

Lukas ⛷ @praiseYeezus26 @kaycyy smh he didn’t even repost ur insta story in which u tagged him and thanked him

amr @amrrrrr_ @RihYe_ @kaycyy feel like because he’s not that known idk, he’s super talented if you know him from before

Tilly @tillyksg he been putting the work in and getting scammed @raptalksk Bro got completely gutted off Donda and now no feature listed on Utopiahe been putting the work in and getting scammed

jaden mcdaniels real account @jmcdaniels69 @raptalksk Kaycyy keeps getting screwed. Want to see him win

Travis Scott hasn't addressed this matter publicly yet. This situation has triggered a more extensive conversation in the music community, emphasizing the significance of acknowledging contributions when people collaborate on a project.

KayCyy is a Kenyan- American rapper known as a contributor to Kanye West's Donda Album

KayCyy is a Kenyan- American rapper hailing from Cleveland, Ohio. Early on in his career, he collaborated with notable figures in the music industry such as Kanye West, Lil Yachty, and Ty Dolla $ign as their music producer.

In the year 2020, he embarked on his solo musical journey, garnering a significant following. His debut solo track, titled Forever, marked the beginning of his independent discography. The subsequent release of an EP titled Don't Play With Me in 2021 further solidified his growing reputation and captivated audiences.

Among his notable tracks are Forever, Wishing Well, and Heaven and Hell. His EP Don't Play With Me, showcases his musical versatility and willingness to explore innovative avenues.

He is a key contributor to Kanye West's 2021 album Donda. KayCyy played a significant role by lending his vocals to tracks such as Keep My Spirit Alive pt 2.

His noteworthy involvement in the album also led to his recognition, including a Grammy Award Certification for his contributions to the track Hurricane.

His prominence continued to rise, as evidenced by his selection as one of the emerging talents in the field of rap by the publication XXL in 2020.

Overall, his relatively recent entry into the music industry has already made an impact, hinting at a promising future with multitalented work in rap, vocals, songwriting, and music production.