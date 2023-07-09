"I'm dying to see how Gupta has moved up..": Sandra Oh reveals she wants to reprise her role in Princess Diaries 3

Canadian Sandra Oh played Vice Principal Gupta in the hit 2001 comedy titled The Princess Diaries. In a recent interview with EW, she revealed her desire to reprise her role in The Princess Diaries 3. The upcoming film is currently in development at Disney. It does not have a release date yet.

The 2001 starred Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, Julie Andrews as Clarisse Renaldi, Héctor Elizondo as Joe, Heather Matarazzo as Lilly Moscovitz, Robert Schwartzman as Michael Moscovitz, Mandy Moore as Lana Thomas, Caroline Goodall as Helen Thermopolis, Erik von Detten as Josh Bryant, Patrick Flueger as Jeremiah Hart, Sandra Oh as Geraldine Gupta and several others.

Sandra Oh wanted to see how her Vice Principal Gupta's character had developed over the years. She said,

"I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I'm dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world."

Sandra Oh expressed her desire to portray Vice Principal Gupta in Princess Diaries 3

In 2001's The Princess Diaries, Oh played the cut-throat vice principal at Mia Thermopolis's school. Mia Thermopolis, played by Anne Hathaway, was a shy teenager from San Francisco. One day, she learned that she was next in line for the crown of a fictional European country named Genovia.

The film has an iconic scene where Vice Principal Gupta received a call ahead of the queen's arrival after the news of Mia Thermopolis's ancestry got leaked to the press.

In the EW interview, Sandra Oh was asked why her character became legendary over the years, she said that she didn't have the slightest clue.

She said,

"I have no idea!. I feel it's like your generation that hit when you were all very young. I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there [was] a young person, who at that point in 2015, was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy. He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line: 'Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming."

She continued,

"I was like, 'Who is this 20-year-old frat boy?' He was coming up to me doing that line."

Anne Hathaway is also excited about the third instalment of The Princess Diaries. In an earlier interview with PEOPLE, she said,

"I know it's probably very frustrating. It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things."

The Princess Diaries synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the coming-of-age comedy film reads,

"Shy San Francisco teenager Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) is thrown for a loop when, from out of the blue, she learns the astonishing news that she's a real-life princess!."

It further states,

"As the heir apparent to the crown of the small European principality of Genovia, Mia begins a comical journey toward the throne when her strict and formidable grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), shows up to give her "princess lessons."

The film was written and directed by Garry Marshall. It was based on The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot. Created with a budget of $26 million, the film managed to be a huge success by earning $165.3 million worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes