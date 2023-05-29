"I'm embarrassed for him deeply": Juneteenth South Carolina controversy explained as organization comes under fire for using white models in banners

A non-profit organization in South Carolina’s Greenville recently came under fire for a Juneteenth controversy. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the US that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. The holiday is celebrated everywhere on June 19.
One particular banner of the event, which promoted two white models in the advertisement, went viral and garnered severe backlash online. Rueben Hays, the Founder and Executive Director of the organization, issued an apology and stated that the error was made as an attempt at inclusion.
Reportedly, a series of banners had been set up across downtone Greenville, featuring models of many ethnicities that included Hispanic, Black, and white. This was done to foster inclusivity and solidarity.
The banner which shows a photo of a white woman and a white man smiling for the camera, reads along with contact information:
“An upstate celebration of freedom.”
The Shared Room on Instagram made a post about the controversy on May 29, 2023. One user, @theblackmedia, referred to Executive Director Rueben Hays, who is also Black, and wrote that they were "embarrassed for him."
Juneteenth GVL's white model banners spark outrage
The Black population of Greenville seemed very upset with the banner and asked how an event meant to celebrate Black people’s freedom from enslavement could promote white people in its advertisement.
They also criticized the event organizers' attempt to make the holiday about everyone and not just for Black people exclusively. Some said that these banners reflected how "white-washed" some Black people were and that accommodating white people has to be considered appropriate. Furthermore, many accused the organization of trying to gentrify the holiday, which was meant for Black people.
However, a few people argued that the organization did not "only" put up banners featuring white models but it also had Black people promoting the event in other banners across the town.
Some asked if the Black community was also against white people celebrating Juneteenth. One person said that this initiative was probably taken because of people who are dead against the inclusion of other races in the holiday. Meanwhile, aother person rhetorically asked whether or not everyone should be celebrating the holiday that changed their country for everyone's good.
The event organizers issued an apology statement
Organizers of the event apologized to the public for featuring the white models on two of the banners. Rueben Hays co-founded the organization with two other Black men, and even the board consists of entirely Black staff. They started hosting celebrations for Juneteenth last year.
Rueben sent his apology on Thursday, May 15, and pointed out that it was a bid to be inclusive. He stated:
“Juneteenth GVL would like to offer an apology to the community for the presence of non-black faces being represented on two flags representing Juneteenth. We acknowledge this mistake having been made and will correct the error quickly.”
He also mentioned that the organization was committed to ensuring that its events were diverse and inclusive, along with upholding the holiday's historical significance.
Juneteenth was proclaimed a federal holiday in 2021 by the current president, Joe Biden, to mark June 19, 1865, when the last group of African-American slaves were finally freed.