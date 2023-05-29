"I'm embarrassed for him deeply": Juneteenth South Carolina controversy explained as organization comes under fire for using white models in banners

A non-profit organization in South Carolina’s Greenville recently came under fire for a Juneteenth controversy. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the US that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. The holiday is celebrated everywhere on June 19.

One particular banner of the event, which promoted two white models in the advertisement, went viral and garnered severe backlash online. Rueben Hays, the Founder and Executive Director of the organization, issued an apology and stated that the error was made as an attempt at inclusion.

Erik Vance @PrayOrDie Greenville, SC I’m disappointed in you. How are you going to promote Juneteenth without promoting black people? This is what happens in society often, things that means something to black people is often times stolen, twisted, & perverted to make it mean something that it’s not Greenville, SC I’m disappointed in you. How are you going to promote Juneteenth without promoting black people? This is what happens in society often, things that means something to black people is often times stolen, twisted, & perverted to make it mean something that it’s not https://t.co/X8Ji40TYmu

Reportedly, a series of banners had been set up across downtone Greenville, featuring models of many ethnicities that included Hispanic, Black, and white. This was done to foster inclusivity and solidarity.

The banner which shows a photo of a white woman and a white man smiling for the camera, reads along with contact information:

“An upstate celebration of freedom.”

The Shared Room on Instagram made a post about the controversy on May 29, 2023. One user, @theblackmedia, referred to Executive Director Rueben Hays, who is also Black, and wrote that they were "embarrassed for him."

Juneteenth GVL's white model banners spark outrage

The Black population of Greenville seemed very upset with the banner and asked how an event meant to celebrate Black people’s freedom from enslavement could promote white people in its advertisement.

They also criticized the event organizers' attempt to make the holiday about everyone and not just for Black people exclusively. Some said that these banners reflected how "white-washed" some Black people were and that accommodating white people has to be considered appropriate. Furthermore, many accused the organization of trying to gentrify the holiday, which was meant for Black people.

Jalen B. Elrod @JalenElrod



Gentrifying Juneteenth is bold! Yet Knox White’s Greenville has erased everything else Black in my hometown.

I shouldn’t be surprised and think this would be any different.



Disgraceful. That this is downtown Greenville is crazy yet it’s so quintessentially #yeahTHATgreenville Gentrifying Juneteenth is bold! Yet Knox White’s Greenville has erased everything else Black in my hometown.I shouldn’t be surprised and think this would be any different.Disgraceful. That this is downtown Greenville is crazy yet it’s so quintessentially #yeahTHATgreenvilleGentrifying Juneteenth is bold! Yet Knox White’s Greenville has erased everything else Black in my hometown. I shouldn’t be surprised and think this would be any different.Disgraceful. https://t.co/iFS397De9L

HEATED @PoohtahTang As a black person who was born and raised in Greenville, SC, I just wanna say that I would rather swallow glass than celebrate Juneteenth with white people out here. No shade As a black person who was born and raised in Greenville, SC, I just wanna say that I would rather swallow glass than celebrate Juneteenth with white people out here. No shade

Emotional Support Bird 🫶🏼 @by_chunter I have so many concerns about the Greenville Juneteenth banners/flags. It could explain how “White washed” the Black ppl are.



It’s like you can be Black here but it still has be appropriate to accommodate White ppl… I’m good. I have so many concerns about the Greenville Juneteenth banners/flags. It could explain how “White washed” the Black ppl are. It’s like you can be Black here but it still has be appropriate to accommodate White ppl… I’m good.

Tony @GoodsOnDeck Something is just not right with this Juneteenth marketing the celebration for Greenville, SC Something is just not right with this Juneteenth marketing the celebration for Greenville, SC https://t.co/nIdbrwK6xC

Patriot's Point @pointpatriot1 @JalenElrod That is bad... I don't understand how that goes from an idea to posted without anyone correcting it. Wow! @JalenElrod That is bad... I don't understand how that goes from an idea to posted without anyone correcting it. Wow!

Maroon's Axe🪓 🇺🇸 @maroonsaxe1526 @JalenElrod @Juneteenthgvlsc needs to take these non-Black disrespectful banners down. Anyone Black in the Greenville area shouldn't attend an event meant for "everyone to enjoy". @JalenElrod @Juneteenthgvlsc needs to take these non-Black disrespectful banners down. Anyone Black in the Greenville area shouldn't attend an event meant for "everyone to enjoy".

Jewels 💙 @jewels84001 @JalenElrod Who are they celebrating? Who are the people on the banner? What the hell do they have to do with Juneteenth? I have more questions but I’m too dumbfounded to find the words. @JalenElrod Who are they celebrating? Who are the people on the banner? What the hell do they have to do with Juneteenth? I have more questions but I’m too dumbfounded to find the words.

However, a few people argued that the organization did not "only" put up banners featuring white models but it also had Black people promoting the event in other banners across the town.

Some asked if the Black community was also against white people celebrating Juneteenth. One person said that this initiative was probably taken because of people who are dead against the inclusion of other races in the holiday. Meanwhile, aother person rhetorically asked whether or not everyone should be celebrating the holiday that changed their country for everyone's good.

Paul @polymathicone Not all black people obsess over inclusion (I'm one of them that doesn't), but y'all gotta understand that the crowd that does is why Juneteenth is getting "gentrified" as you say.



If Greenville didn't do *anything* to recognize Juneteenth, they'd be upset over that too Not all black people obsess over inclusion (I'm one of them that doesn't), but y'all gotta understand that the crowd that does is why Juneteenth is getting "gentrified" as you say.If Greenville didn't do *anything* to recognize Juneteenth, they'd be upset over that too

Eric Englebardt @unc8689 Educate me. I think most folks consider me to be pretty "woke" but I cannot understand the controversy that these banners Greenville put up included the 5th one. Shouldn't we all be celebrating Juneteenth? Isn't it a day that changed our country for the better for everyone? Educate me. I think most folks consider me to be pretty "woke" but I cannot understand the controversy that these banners Greenville put up included the 5th one. Shouldn't we all be celebrating Juneteenth? Isn't it a day that changed our country for the better for everyone? https://t.co/MxP9jQ85HY

lori cheshire @lcheshire77 @m_stevenson78 @JalenElrod I do know what it means - I would like to think that if you want others to understand it’s importance you invite them to be be part of the celebration so you can help educate. That was my point @m_stevenson78 @JalenElrod I do know what it means - I would like to think that if you want others to understand it’s importance you invite them to be be part of the celebration so you can help educate. That was my point

The event organizers issued an apology statement

Organizers of the event apologized to the public for featuring the white models on two of the banners. Rueben Hays co-founded the organization with two other Black men, and even the board consists of entirely Black staff. They started hosting celebrations for Juneteenth last year.

Rueben sent his apology on Thursday, May 15, and pointed out that it was a bid to be inclusive. He stated:

“Juneteenth GVL would like to offer an apology to the community for the presence of non-black faces being represented on two flags representing Juneteenth. We acknowledge this mistake having been made and will correct the error quickly.”

I Am @butujuslost1



Executive Director Rueben J. Hays

Vandavid Vernon



They’ve agreed to remove ONLY the flags with yt folks on it yet there are flags with Latinos on them still up.



All flags that are NOT representative of… These are the founders of the @JuneteenthGVL event in Greenville, SCExecutive Director Rueben J. HaysVandavid VernonThey’ve agreed to remove ONLY the flags with yt folks on it yet there are flags with Latinos on them still up.All flags that are NOT representative of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… These are the founders of the @JuneteenthGVL event in Greenville, SC Executive Director Rueben J. Hays Vandavid VernonThey’ve agreed to remove ONLY the flags with yt folks on it yet there are flags with Latinos on them still up. All flags that are NOT representative of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OmS2xcdFq1

He also mentioned that the organization was committed to ensuring that its events were diverse and inclusive, along with upholding the holiday's historical significance.

Juneteenth was proclaimed a federal holiday in 2021 by the current president, Joe Biden, to mark June 19, 1865, when the last group of African-American slaves were finally freed.

