Zak Bagans controversy explored as fraud accusations surface amid ongoing Dakota drama 

Unexpectedly, there seems to be a lot of drama in the paranormal investigation scene with Zak Bagans in the middle. The Ghost Adventures host is rumored to have spearheaded the cancelation of the Destination Fear show. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the legendary host is also possibly behind the removal of other shows.

For those unversed, Zak Bagans is the lead investigator on the Ghost Adventures series which plays on the Travel Channel. Along with being in front of the camera, he is also the executive producer and editor. He is also the head leader of the Ghost Adventures crew.

Recently, Destination Fear announced on Twitter that the show had been canceled and will not return for its fifth season. Several viewers were disappointed with the news, with some ardently spreading petitions to have the show renewed.

Many noted that not only was Destination Fear being placed on the chopping block, rumors of several other shows including Kindred Spirits, Ghost Brothers, Portals to Hell and Holzer Files being possibly canceled also made it online.

𝕶𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖓 𝕲𝖗𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖘 🌷🌧 @skellygraves @freydis_moon I'm not sure how versed you are in GAC lore^TM but Dakota from Destination Fear posted this vague tiktok implying Zak is the reason DF isn't getting renewed despite being an exec producer and suddenly a bunch of other big names in the paranormal community are coming out and...

Some believed that Zak Bagans was behind this as he is the executive producer of several shows. Twitter user @JRMendel wrote online that there were rumors of Bagans having shows canceled because he was afraid of them gaining popularity.

Other person put out a vid saying its not true, but it may have been because he was made to. He says they arent on good terms. @WildHornsberry From what I've gathered, its rumored he's asked Travel Channel to shut down someone else's show because he was afraid they were getting more popular.

Dakota Laden addresses Destination Fear cancelation and Zak Bagans

As the drama circulated across social media platforms, Destination Fear cast member Dakota Laden took to his Twitter account and attempted to assure fans that Zak Bagans was not the reason behind the show being canceled. He went on to add that he is not friends with Bagans. Laden said:

“Did Zak Bagen shut down destination fear? No. He didn’t. Did Zak Bagen call the networks and say “shut it down?” No. He didn’t. Right now we don't even know if Destination Fear is canceled or renewed. I will say, it is not looking good. But I have to tell you guys, in this industry these decisions are business… and has nothing to do with someone’s ego or whatever. However, does that mean that Zak and me are friends and that he has been supporting the show and everything has been chipper and great? No, it doesn’t and I have a lot to say and more to come on that front.

After Laden addressed the Zak Bagans drama, Nick Groff, who famously left Ghost Adventures after having creative differences with Bagans, also jumped on the bandwagon to seemingly announce that he was going to address Bagans. Matters between Groff and Bagans took a turn after the latter was accused of producing fake evidence on episodes to make the show more interesting. Despite Groff not being the source of the claim, the rumor was asserted by show member Aaron Goodwinn in a podcast.

In the midst of the ongoing drama, Groff took to his Twitter account and announced that he would be answering fan questions. He said in a video:

“Something has come to my attention and now I have to talk about it. I’ve been keeping my head up for all these years but I will be answering them very soon.”

Nick Groff @NickGroff_ “If I were to remain silent, I’d be guilty of complicity.” — Albert Einstein “If I were to remain silent, I’d be guilty of complicity.” — Albert Einstein https://t.co/tcOxcsOlVC

At the time of writing this article, Zak Bagans had not addressed the accusations of fake evidence and being behind Destination Fear’s cancelation.

