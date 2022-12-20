What is the ghost trend on TikTok? AI manga filter used to uncover spirits at home 

The AI manga filter on TikTok recently added a new feature, which spots ghosts and spirits in people’s homes. This new trend is quickly taking over the platform as more users are trying it out to see if their house is haunted.

Just as the AI manga filter turns pictures into animated objects, the new spirit detector feature spots ghosts in one’s home, but in an animated form. None of the animated figures found through this filter look overtly spooky, scary, or gory. Most people are trying it out to have some lighthearted fun.

[email protected] @boontdustie Using a Manga AI filter to do ghost hunting around the house. Using a Manga AI filter to do ghost hunting around the house. https://t.co/lsMhjWnQuo

At first, the trend started when people were curious about what their home would look like in an anime. The AI manga filter served the purpose, and individuals were happy with the results. However, the trend soon took a different route when many TikTokers tried to see if ghosts or spirits could be spotted using this filter.

What adds to the fun is the song that plays in the background in most of the videos. It's a Japanese song that has anything but a scary essence to it. The track is quite cheerful, not really matching the essence of the ghost-detecting mission the users are on.

People share their reactions to the ghost-detecting feature of the AI manga filter online

A TikToker who works at a hospital used the AI manga filter to see if there was a spirit around and saw eight anime figures through the screen.

When one user @nur.iqah.adam spotted mysterious, faceless animated figures in the hallway of their home, using the AI manga filter, they took some pictures to be sure of the same. When they found new animated figures lurking around the house again and wrote:

“Enough TikTok for today.”

Another TikToker @fyr2981 decided to capture a shot of an industrial block that already looked rather haunted. As the filter produced anime figures, the person evidently got spooked out and wrote:

" I walked away right after this."

Employees are using this filter to experience mild jump-scares in their workplaces when the office is almost deserted. An individual also tried out this filter in a dimly light HDB corridor, and the scary results gave viewers a chill down the spine.

Popular personalities including Noah Yap and Chiou Huey joined the bandwagon with their own fun take on the spirit-detecting trend. They took a selfie with the AI Manga filter when there was nobody behind them.

When the results loaded, both their pictures were turned into anime avatars. This is when netizens saw another anime figure standing right behind them. They slowly looked behind with panic as they double-checked to see if anyone was behind them. When they spotted no one, they ran for their lives with their pretend-scary faces.

Brokenglue @BrokenGlue671 The new AI manga filter on tiktok is helping me find out where the ghost in my house is at least The new AI manga filter on tiktok is helping me find out where the ghost in my house is at least https://t.co/SimESBeyJV

Michelle La Bliss 🪷🦥🪩 @michellabliss Whatever you do, don’t use the AI manga filter in your house. There’s ghosts everywhere. Whatever you do, don’t use the AI manga filter in your house. There’s ghosts everywhere.

Aitrus Otter @AitrusOtter I used the Tik Tok AI Manga filter on my living room and found a ghost lady at my table. So I took a few from different angles..... Theres nothing on or near this table.... I used the Tik Tok AI Manga filter on my living room and found a ghost lady at my table. So I took a few from different angles..... Theres nothing on or near this table.... https://t.co/oNciYCVYKY

levi @ksjnelson did that ai manga filter in my hallway and this was these were the pics i got .. did that ai manga filter in my hallway and this was these were the pics i got .. https://t.co/cVeOEggP0A

•᷄ɞ•᷅ 𝕻𝕵𝕸 𝟷𝟹 @kimywithjiminie

LOOK WHAT IT DETECTED IN OUR HOTEL ROOM. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You know that AI Manga filter in TikTok?!LOOK WHAT IT DETECTED IN OUR HOTEL ROOM. You know that AI Manga filter in TikTok?! LOOK WHAT IT DETECTED IN OUR HOTEL ROOM. 😭😭😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1L5DNWyxuH

jas is at harrys house 🏠 @joonsjagiah i just tried that ai manga art filter on tiktok and i showed it just the doorway but at the side, my grandmas jacket is hanging up over a vacuum and tell me why they put a face in the hood … the one item in the frame was my grandmas .. i just tried that ai manga art filter on tiktok and i showed it just the doorway but at the side, my grandmas jacket is hanging up over a vacuum and tell me why they put a face in the hood … the one item in the frame was my grandmas .. https://t.co/Br9SPYVyaO

Needless to say, the anime spirits detected via this filter are not real. When users started realizing that random anime characters show up in the background or in the frame despite nobody being there in the vicinity, they were amused.

