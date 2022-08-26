Who are Utkarsh Ambudkar’s parents? Ghosts actor to surprise his family with backyard oasis in Secret Celebrity Renovation

Ghosts actor Utkarsh Ambudkar is all set to surprise his mother, Indu Ambudkar, and father, Suresh V. Ambudkar, with a backyard makeover in the upcoming episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Utkasrsh's father is a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and works as Deputy Chief, Laboratory of Cell Biology at The National Cancer Institute’s Center for Cancer Research.

In episode 5 of Secret Celebrity Renovation, Utkarsh Ambudkar will team up with designer Sabrina Soto and resident contractor Boston Rob Mariano to give a complete makeover to his parents' “haunted” backyard. The episode will air on Friday, August 26 at 8.00 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Utkarsh Ambudkar thanks his parents for support in Secret Celebrity Renovation

In the new episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation, actor Utkarsh Ambudkar will return to his home in Maryland to surprise his mother, Indu, and father, Suresh, with a new “whole deck.” The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar returns home to Gaithersburg, Maryland, to help renovate his parents' home and create a backyard oasis for them to enjoy with their large extended family.”

During his visit, the actor reflects on finally being able to give back to his parents who sacrificed their dreams to make his dreams and wishes come true.

In an interview with Stage Buddy in 2018, the actor said:

"I was raised on Bollywood musicals and loved them, but when I told my parents I wanted to be an actor I think they'd much rather I went down the path they went and got a Ph.D. in Biochemistry.”

Recalling how his father connected with his passion, Utkarsh said:

"My father came from a small town and followed his dream to become one of the preeminent scientists in his field. When I told him about my passion, he said he was familiar with the feeling of starting from nothing and working to achieve it. My parents came to visit me when I was shooting Basmati Blues and they ended up as extras in a scene. My father was pushing actors out of his way to get enough close-ups, I think his dream of being in a Bollywood movie came true."

Utkarsh Ambudkar renovates his parents' backyard on Secret Celebrity Renovation

In a teaser video, Utkarsh takes Sabrina and Boston to his “haunted” backyard and shows them the frail deck that requires a lot of work. He says:

"This is the area that I would really love for you guys to help me with."

Boston then asks Utkarsh if there is anything that he would like to share with them before they take down the deck, to which the actor jokingly replies:

"Well, despite the fact that the deck looks haunted, it's not. There are no ghosts in here. But there are some skeletons in closets."

They chop a “overgrown bush that looks like a tree” to get an open view from the deck. Utkarsh even has "a moment of silence for the tree that gave its life” for his parents' new deck. He asks the trees to “forgive Sabrina” for giving the idea to chop them.

In the final reveal of Secret Celebrity Renovation, Utkarsh’ parents are surprised with the whole makeover and how beautiful their deck turned out to be. Post the backyard makeover, the father-of-two now desires a complete overhaul of his parents' property.

Who is Utkarsh Ambudkar on Secret Celebrity Renovation?

38-year-old Utkarsh is an American actor and musician of Indian descent. Just a few weeks after birth, he was diagnosed with Pyloric Stenosis and murmur, but after surgery he recovered from the condition.

He started acting at the age of seven and has acted in about 15 films. He is best known for his performances in Pitch Perfect, Blindspotting, The Mindy Project, and Laggies, among others.

Utkarsh is also a singer and has a verified account on Spotify. His well-known albums include Regrets, Petty, Vanity, and The Misfits EP, among others.

The actor married Naomi Campbell (not the model of the same name) on September 9, 2019 and is the father of two children.

Catch Secret Celebrity Renovation on Friday on CBS to watch the makeover.

