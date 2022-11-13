Who is Fujii Kaze? Meet the viral Shinunoga E-Wa singer and his equally impressive discography

Almost everyone has heard of the viral song Shinunoga E-Wa, but they might not know the voice behind the song. Fujii Kaze, or the singer of Shinunoga E-Wa, is a 25-year-old Japanese R&B artist who has reached unprecedented success with his debut album and single.

The singer has been releasing musical covers on his YouTube channel since he was 12 years old but officially debuted in 2019 with the wings Nan-Nan and Moh-Eh-Wa. Both the singles were re-released as part of his debut album Help Ever Hurt Never, which has 11 tracks in total, including the Tik-Tok viral Shinunoga E-Wa, which reached number one on Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums Chart.

His second album, Love All Serve All, also achieved this feat and topped the Oricon Album Chart as well. Moreover, it has been certified platinum by RIAJ. Kaze's effortless singing, fresh melodies, and captivating charm has won the hearts of people around the globe. On that note, let’s take a look at some of the songs from his impeccable discography

Kirari, Matsuri, and 3 other Fujii Kaze songs that everyone should have on their playlists

1) Shinunoga E-Wa

The song propelled an already popular Fujii Kaze into global fame, with his song being used in multiple celebrity edits across all social media platforms. While some people have been uploading videos of themselves singing along to the song, others have released instrumental covers of Shinunoga E-Wa. The song peaked at number three on the Spotify US Viral 50 charts. It is currently still in the top 10 and has over 115 million streams on Spotify.

Shinunoga E-Wa translates to "I’d rather die" and is sung from the perspective of a lover who would choose death over being separated or away from their loved one. His crisp and husky vocals, layered over an intoxicating melody, can put listeners in a trance-like state, making the song an instant hit.

2) Kirari

Kirari translates to "shining" in English and is a reminder to value everyday things that one ignores. The song’s message is to observe the shining moments in daily life that usually get overlooked in the face of bigger life achievements.

The introspective lyrics of the song are complemented by an uptempo melody and Fujii Kaze’s enchanting vocals. The repetition of the word "kirari" adds to the addictive quality of the song.

3) Matsuri

Matsuri is a happy-go-lucky song celebrating life, and the music video perfectly captures the essence of the song. The energetic number is a happy little pill that Fujii encourages everyone not to take life too seriously and enjoy the events in life as they come. Matsuri wants the viewers and listeners to join the singer in creating a colorful festival out of their lives, which is also the meaning of the word "Matsuri."

4) SAYONARA Baby

One of his most underrated songs, SAYONARA Baby taps into Fujii Kaze’s vocal potential. In the song, he not only sings but also displays skills akin to rapping. The rock song is about his move from provincial Okayama to the big city of Tokyo and how he felt after deciding to make such a crucial move in his life in 2019.

The song exudes energy, and the long drawn-out ending where he keeps repeating "sayonara baby," which translates to "goodbye baby,: gives the song a satisfying ending.

5) Damn

Damn dives into the disco-rock side of Fujii Kaze, who became famous for his jazzy and bluesy voice that reminisces old-school J-pop music. Damn explores a quirky side of the singer that is evident in the music video.

The song also talks about not giving a "flying damn" about anything in the world, as the key to being happy is loving yourself first. It’s a self-love song mixing elements of pop, rock, and disco to get the listeners dancing.

According to NME writer Rhian Daly, Fujii Kaze is said to be the next big thing to come out of Japan since Utada Hikaru. His global popularity could reach even newer heights with a collaboration with BTS’ SUGA whose picture he recently reposted on his stories.

ARMYs have been speculating about a collaboration between the two artists ever since SUGA uploaded a black and white picture of his permed locks, which looked uncannily like the cover of Fujii Kaze’s debut album. The Japanese singer reposting the pictures was just the right kind of ammunition ARMYs needed to believe in an upcoming collaboration.

