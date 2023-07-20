"I’m going to do the read at some point, but not yet"- Greta Gerwig reveals she hasn't read Barbie reviews yet

Greta Gerwig's Barbie could be the most anticipated film of 2023, going toe-to-toe with the science-biopic, Oppenheimer, which is already being termed as the greatest film by Christopher Nolan yet. The brewing rivalry between the two films and the fanbases has also been something to watch out for in recent days.

Fortunately, it appears that the excitement surrounding these highly anticipated movies will be justified, as the initial reviews were released earlier this week.

With Barbie set to premiere theatrically in just a day (July 21, 2023), many would have assumed that director Greta Gerwig would be closely monitoring the situation. But it seems that the director has so far strayed away from the reviews, as revealed by her in a recent interview with IndieWire.

When asked about whether she has already seen the reviews, the Lady Bird director said:

"No, I haven’t. Actually, I knew they were coming out [Tuesday], and I decided I was going to cool my heels and wait until I was caffeinated the next morning. I’ve checked in. I know the general sense, but I haven’t read. I haven’t done the read. So I’m going to do the read at some point, but not yet."

Given the mounting pressure on the director and the crew, it is quite a big step. Gerwig also went on to mention this pressure of expectations from Barbie in the interview with IndieWire.

"I really, honestly, can’t believe that they let us make this movie"- Greta Gerwig on her upcoming Barbie

A still from Barbie (Image via WB)

Greta Gerwig continued to talk about her forthcoming Barbie to IndiWire, revealing many things that were previously unknown. Gerwig got involved in the project after Margot Robbie, who originally pitched the film as a billion-dollar success, and had compared it to the likes of Speilberg's Jurrasic Park franchise.

For Gerwig, however, it still seemed like an impossibility.

"I really, honestly, can’t believe that they let us make this movie. It feels like it’s some strange ripple in the universe that allowed this to slip through in the way that it did. And now that it exists, they’ve been totally behind it and just doing an incredible job on all fronts, but it feels like a minor miracle," she said.

"Margot and I have talked about it. It was like, maybe we turned in something that was so bananagrams that they were like, “Well, we don’t even know where to start," she continued.

As of now, Barbie has received positive reviews from all the critics, with praises for its acting performances, theme, and production design. Of course, Greta Gerwig hasn't read any of it so far, but hopefully, the director feels the same thrill as the fans when the film officially premieres on July 21, 2023.

Gerwig added about the expectations from her upcoming film, saying:

"I feel like I’ve been trying to manage expectations and [I do] not want to jinx anything. The thing I’ve been focusing on is that it is connecting with people and that people are feeling the joy that I hope that they would feel."

Barbie will premiere alongside Oppenheimer in theatres tomorrow.