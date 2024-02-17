"I'm not mad": Lionel Richie responds to Katy Perry's departure from American Idol

After the news about Katy Perry's departure from American Idol emerged, fellow judge Lionel Richie shared his reaction to this unexpected development. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Richie shed light on his initial response to hearing that Perry would not return to the reality TV show after American Idol season 22.

"It just made me run off the road when I first heard about it. My phone blew up...I’m not mad," he said.

He further stated that he and Luke Bryan, who is also a judge on the show were not aware of Perry’s decision. However, he stated that it "makes sense." Perry has been part of the reality show as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Bryan since 2018.

American Idol judge Lionel Richie reacts to Katy Perry's departure announcement

Katy Perry startled viewers and fellow judges alike when she recently revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the upcoming season of American Idol would be her last.

Faced with this unexpected news, fellow judge Lionel Richie shared his candid reaction to the same during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 15, 2024. Richie recounted his shock at her decision to exit the show, humorously stating that he nearly swerved off the road when informed about the same.

Despite the initial shock, Richie was understanding of Perry's choice. When asked if he and fellow judge Bryan knew about Katy’s departure, Richie stated:

“No, we didn’t know about it, but it makes sense.”

While speaking about her departure from American Idol, Perry shed light on her desire to redirect her attention to her music career and said:

“Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting…It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans…So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

She emphasized how much she loved the show and said that it connected her "with the heart of America." She then said, "I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

Perry also confirmed the news on Instagram as she played a game with her followers.

"Let’s play two truths and a lie: 1. I beat @usher at Monopoly Deal. 2. I’m headlining Rock in Rio this September. 3. This is my last season on @americanidol," she wrote.

After Perry confirmed her exit, fans began discussing who would replace her as a judge on the show. When Riche was asked if they knew who was going to replace the artist, he replied:

“You know, they are keeping tight-lipped because I don’t even know, but I’m telling you… It’s gonna be really interesting. Only because, I’m telling you something, this is a great show."

He continued:

“And what I love most of all is that we’re artists, so we know what we’re talking about, and these kids are scared to death...whoever’s coming on the show has got to be, well, to come past Katy, you’ve gotta be humorous forever, and, on top of that, knowledgeable.”

American Idol season 22 is set to premiere on ABC on February 18.