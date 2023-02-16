''I'm a seer'': Not Dead Yet star Lauren Ash reveals she's seen ghosts

Not Dead Yet star Lauren Ash recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein she spoke about her latest show, Not Dead Yet, and her thoughts on ghosts. She told Kimmel that she believes in ghosts and has seen them. Ash mentioned:

''I'm a seer, Jimmy.''

She further stated that she's often ''felt presences'' or ''seen presences.'' The topic came up when Ash was discussing her new show, Not Dead Yet. It is a sitcom about a woman who takes up a job as an obituary writer and starts communicating with ghosts. The series premiered on ABC on February 8, 2023.

Lauren Ash describes her character as a "difficult boss" in Not Dead Yet

Lauren Ash told Jimmy Kimmel that she believes in ghosts and spoke at length about an incident when she felt a ''presence.'' Ash said:

''I actually made a bit of a misstep because I kind of felt a presence in my home and I thought, 'I'll just, I'll cleanse it, like, how hard can it be? Like, just Google cleanse, like, what's the big deal?'

Ash further mentioned:

''And I think I might have kind of accidentally invited more ghosts in because as I was cleansing I was trying to be joyful and happy and I was like, you know, 'the only spirits allowed here are the positive, good ones.' And then I realized the next day when it was like, the lights were flickering.''

During the interview, Lauren Ash spoke about her show, Not Dead Yet, describing her character in the series as a ''difficult boss'' to Gina Rodriguez' protagonist, Nell Serrano.

Apart from Not Dead Yet, Lauren Ash has starred in quite a few shows and movies, including Dirty Singles, Superstore, and Another Period, among many more.

In brief, about Lauren Ash's Not Dead Yet Series

In the storyline of "Not Dead Yet," a young woman's life becomes chaotic as she enters a troubled relationship. She decides to start a new life after splitting up with her partner and finds a job as an obituary writer. Her outlook on life gradually shifts as a result of her new job. Here's the synopsis of the sitcom, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago; when she lands the only job she can find -- writing obituaries, she starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.''

Gina Rodriguez stars in the lead role as Nell Serrano. The trailer demonstrates her in blazing form as she effortlessly portrays the anguish of her character while simultaneously adding humorous bits that greatly enhance Serrano's likeability.

Rodriguez is best known for her appearances in Jane the Virgin, Annihilation, and Law & Order, to name a few. Appearing alongside Rodriguez in major supporting roles are Lauren Ash as Lexi, Hannah Simone as Sam, Rick Glassman as Edward, and many others.

David Windsor and Casey Johnson are the creators of the show, and critics have so far given it a mix of positive reviews.

You can watch Not Dead Yet on ABC on Wednesdays.

