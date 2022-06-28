"I’m sick of Rada": Fans slam Rada for choosing to stay with Michael in VH1 Couples Retreat Season finale

VH1 Couples Retreat returned for its Season 2 finale on Monday night with two back-to-back episodes. Over the past few weeks, the couples have worked on their underlying relationship issues and tried to come to an understanding. It all boiled down to the last day when they negotiated their new relationship contracts.

Fans were most eager to see whether Rada and Michael Blackson would make it or break it. Since they entered the retreat, Rada has been vocal about her disagreement with Michael's decision to have "side chicks." However, when it came to the final decision, Rada gave in to Michael and agreed that he could have at least one other girlfriend a month.

Shaelyn @FashionShanghai I am sick of Rada!!!!!!! Sick of her ass #VH1CouplesRetreat I am sick of Rada!!!!!!! Sick of her ass #VH1CouplesRetreat

Fans were irked at Rada's decision to stick around with Michael despite her not wanting to have an open relationship with the Couples Retreat star. Taking to social media, fans slammed Rada and claimed that they were done feeling sorry for her.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were done feeling sorry for Rada. Some added that she shouldn't have compromised and claimed that they were sick of her.

Mira 💕 @MMira08 I’m sick of Rada atp. Like does he need to say it another language atp. #VH1CouplesRetreat I’m sick of Rada atp. Like does he need to say it another language atp. #VH1CouplesRetreat

IAmShayShanae @iamshayshanae I just want to ring Rada’s neck at this point. Girl…he’s not changing!!!! 🥴 #VH1CouplesRetreat I just want to ring Rada’s neck at this point. Girl…he’s not changing!!!! 🥴 #VH1CouplesRetreat

Shaelyn @FashionShanghai Like I said I am DONE with Rada ass!!! #VH1CouplesRetreat Like I said I am DONE with Rada ass!!! #VH1CouplesRetreat

AllisonWonderland LCSW♊️🤓🧡🖤 @MsAlliOopp I don’t feel sorry for Rada at all… at this point she’s clearly okay with being disrespected repeatedly so.. #VH1CouplesRetreat I don’t feel sorry for Rada at all… at this point she’s clearly okay with being disrespected repeatedly so..#VH1CouplesRetreat https://t.co/v5lqvxRRoz

Courtney Dione @courtneydione #VH1CouplesRetreat Rada and Michael need to retire from this show. We are tired Rada and Michael need to retire from this show. We are tired😩#VH1CouplesRetreat https://t.co/HgIg0hIHje

SueBHoney1125 @suebhoney1125 I guess we’re the only ones with 2nd hand embarrassment for Rada because she doesn’t see this man making the biggest fool of her. Is she in it just for the bag? #VH1CouplesRetreat I guess we’re the only ones with 2nd hand embarrassment for Rada because she doesn’t see this man making the biggest fool of her. Is she in it just for the bag?#VH1CouplesRetreat

Ola Ojewumi @Olas_Truth Rada is what happens when you want to be married more than you want a healthy relationship. Marriage changes nothing but it can be an ego boost for people that believe the title wife is an accomplishment. #VH1CouplesRetreat Rada is what happens when you want to be married more than you want a healthy relationship. Marriage changes nothing but it can be an ego boost for people that believe the title wife is an accomplishment. #VH1CouplesRetreat

🌻Dani🌻 @TwitThumbs90s The whole Rada and Michael thing is actually sad #VH1CouplesRetreat The whole Rada and Michael thing is actually sad #VH1CouplesRetreat https://t.co/c03QmXt0lj

More details on what happened this week in Couples Retreat Season finale

Rada and Michael sat down with AJ Johnson and John Salley to discuss where their relationship stood at the end of the retreat. When AJ asked the Couples Retreat star about her thoughts, Rada said,

"Well, if he gives me his word then we can move forward."

The Couples Retreat star also added that Michael would have to abide by the boundary. During her confessional, Rada shared that although their relationship is different from most traditional relationships, she still wanted to get married one day. She added that she wasn't ready for it to be over yet.

Michael listed out his demands and said that he wanted to be allowed to be with at least one other girl per month. He added that Rada didn't want him to be with just one girl. She also didn't want Michael to walk into an after party with another girl.

Michael added that if they come to an agreement with the same conditions, he will stick to it. Opening up about their communication issues, Rada shared that when someone spoke to Michael, he had to talk back to them and not just stare at them.

Michael agreed with Rada and said that he would learn to get rid of his pride and ego and talk to her if she spoke to him. The couple were okay with putting off their engagement and working on their communication.

They also agreed that there was no rush to get engaged or married, but Rada got a ring from Michael to show that she's his 'special lady'. Rada told Michael that once they came to an agreement, he couldn't go back on his words.

During his confessional, Michael shared:

"We came to this retreat engaged, and right now we're un-engaged. I'm not happy about that but I understand what Rada needs for us to move back into that direction again."

VH1 Couples Retreat airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check local listings for more information.

