Fans stan Claudia after she called out Daniel for his behavior towards Jess in Vh1 Couples Retreat Episode 5

Vh1 Couples Retreat Season 4 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Monday night. Titled, Hit it or Quit it, Claudia didn't shy away from calling out Daniel's behavior and intentions towards Jess in front of the other couples. Fans stan her for standing up to Daniel and telling the truth about him.

Episode 5 of Vh1 Couples Retreat kicked off with the cast gathering for a chat in the morning. Jess was missing after the previous night's argument with Daniel. Everyone claimed they heard the couple arguing in their room. But when asked, Daniel denied it, saying they were just talking loud, but weren't fighting.

Claudia didn't believe what he was saying, and decided it was time she stood up to him and called Daniel out. The Couples Retreat star shared that everyone clearly heard that they were fighting. She told Daniel,

"As an observer, it looks like you're just jabbing her. Like at the first dinner and then the love language exercise."

Daniel shared that Jess Hilarious was the last person he would try to hurt. He continued to add that he was just being honest during the exercise. He also added that their opinions didn't matter to him. The only opinion that mattered was Jess's. Claudia replied saying,

"She obviously wants to be, you know, treated nice and cared for and loved for eventually."

Daniel retaliated and shared that if he didn't treat Jess nicely, they wouldn't be at the retreat with the other couples. Ronnie shared that if he did treat her nicely, Jess would be there with them at the table, and not missing.

Later in the episode, Jess returned to the table where everyone was seated. After she returned, Daniel started talking about what he wanted again. But Claudia once again shut him down, sharing that all he did was talk about what he wanted, his family and his work. He never took a second to think that Jess shared the same priorities.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that they agreed with Claudia.

Twitter errupts in applause for Claudia for telling Daniel as it is on Couples Retreat

Taking to Twitter, fans were impressed with Claudia for the way she stood up against Daniel. Some also added that they told the Couples Retreat star what he needed to hear.

Regina May @RMay1st I think Claudia is telling the truth about hearing Daniel and Jess fight. We also saw it. So he’s just trying to cover his ass #couplesretreat I think Claudia is telling the truth about hearing Daniel and Jess fight. We also saw it. So he’s just trying to cover his ass #couplesretreat

Izzadora @Msizzybaby #couplesretreat Claudia is right by what she was saying, but she’s in a glass house right now. #VH1CouplesRetreat Claudia is right by what she was saying, but she’s in a glass house right now. #VH1CouplesRetreat #couplesretreat https://t.co/BDyw1ibuA6

Kae Victoria Madison @SheGossipz Claudia, get Daniel and YO NIGGA up outta here. They are two of the same #VH1CouplesRetreat Claudia, get Daniel and YO NIGGA up outta here. They are two of the same #VH1CouplesRetreat

GI JOe @JOJOE2008 Daniel didn’t pay attention 2 what Jess just said….I’m w/U Claudia get rid of him #VH1CouplesRetreat Daniel didn’t pay attention 2 what Jess just said….I’m w/U Claudia get rid of him #VH1CouplesRetreat

Brandone Brye @BrandoneBrye #VH1CouplesRetreat Claudia says what everyone else is afraid to say Claudia says what everyone else is afraid to say 💯 #VH1CouplesRetreat

Shamari DeVoe @ShamariDeVoe Stirring the pot and holding someone accountable are not the same thing. I am with Claudia on this one! Call him out, sis! #VH1CouplesRetreat Stirring the pot and holding someone accountable are not the same thing. I am with Claudia on this one! Call him out, sis! #VH1CouplesRetreat

More details on what happened this week on Vh1 Couples Retreat Season 4 Episode 5

Apart from Jess and Daniel's drama, there was a lot more that went down this week on Couples Retreat. The ladies revealed Michael Blackson's secret to Rada. Claudia shared that the previous night she asked Michael if Rada had to put out an ultimatum and he had to choose between Rada and his side chicks, what would he do?

Hayley. @NotMadeIn_China Not gonna lie, with all the couples on #CouplesRetreat , Rada is the most unreasonable. Michael Blackson has made it VERY clear that he’s not into monogamy, so trying to change his mind just because she’s not into it anymore is selfish. Not gonna lie, with all the couples on #CouplesRetreat, Rada is the most unreasonable. Michael Blackson has made it VERY clear that he’s not into monogamy, so trying to change his mind just because she’s not into it anymore is selfish.

The Couples Retreat star shared that Michael was quick to answer and told her that he would leave Rada. Hearing this, Rada was offended that Michael would share this information with others. When she confronted Michael about this, he stood his ground and told her that if she did put out an ultimatum, he would leave her.

Michael shared that he has been open about his side chicks and cannot commit to Rada alone when it comes to factors related to intimacy. Next week, when the series returns, new drama will unfold.

Vh1 Couples Retreat airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET on Vh1. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

