"I married my best friend": 'House of Payne' star Keshia Knight Pulliam shares dreamy wedding photos

On October 2, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam (of TBS' House of Payne fame) took to Instagram to share pictures of her wedding day. According to the post, Keshia married actor Brad James in an intimate ceremony at her home.

Pulliam shared a snap of herself and James on the wedding altar, presumably reading their vows. She captioned the post with heartfelt words, which read:

"Last week my life forever changed… I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!"

The actress further explained how the pandemic delayed her wedding plans. She wrote,

"It wasn't the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!"

A brief timeline of Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James' relationship

The 42-year old actress met Brad James sometime before their work together in 2019's Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta. However, Pulliam does not remember their first interaction before meeting on set.

The two played Caroline and Mr. Bingley in Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta. While talking with 9MagTV in April 2020, Keshia Knight Pulliam mentioned,

"We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project (Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta). So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking."

According to a PEOPLE exclusive report in December 2020, A House Divided star Brad James (40) proposed to Pulliam earlier that month in Atlanta, Georgia. Furthermore, the report mentioned that James popped the question with a custom diamond ring by Fevzi (Aydin Jewelers).

Pulliam was previously married to NFL athlete Edgerton Hartwell from 2016 to 2018. She shares four-year-old daughter Ella Grace Hartwell with Hartwell.

What are James and Pulliam known for?

Keshia Knight Pulliam started her acting career with the 1985 movie The Last Dragon. However, she began her journey in entertainment at nine months old when she appeared in a national Johnson and Johnson print ad. The actress is best known for her role as the young Rudy Huxtable (youngest daughter of Cliff and Clair) on NBC's The Cosby Show, from 1984 to 1992.

Her other most recognized work is as Miranda Lucas-Payne on TBS' comedy-drama Tyler Perry's House of Payne. She has worked on the show since 2007.

Also Read

Meanwhile, James made a much later start to his acting career in the small-budget feature film Champion Road in 2008. The actor is best known for his work on Tyler Perry's NBC sitcom For Better or Worse. He appeared on the show as Todd for 105 episodes from 2011 to 2016.

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James have been together for almost three years.

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far