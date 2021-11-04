"I need a strong break": Lindsay Hubbard driven to tears by 'Winter House' co-star Austen Kroll

Winter House star Lindsay Hubbard plans to take some time off from her friendship with co-star and former best friend, Austen Kroll. The reality star opened up about her decision during an appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast.

She mentioned that her friendship with Kroll took an awkward turn during their encounter on the October 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen:

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in more of an awkward uncomfortable situation in my entire life. I’m just always a very comfortable in my own skin kind of person. But that moment was extremely uncomfortable and listen, thank God Katie [Austen’s sister] was there because I was holding her hand, like, the world was coming to an end.”

Lindsay Hubbard also said she felt disrespected when Kroll chose Ciara Miller for the most romantic scenarios during a “Pick Your Winter Spouse” game. Hubbard said she was nearly moved to tears even though she had a happy face on the surface:

“You never know what kind of questions or quizzes are going to be asked. I was definitely taken aback at the responses that Austen gave. I think he could have been a little bit more respectful to me and to our friendship. We’ve had conversations about that in the past. Specifically, after Winter House filming, I had a conversation with him about that.”

The Bravo TV personality also announced that she would be taking a break from her longtime friendship with Kroll:

“I don’t need to train a 34-year-old man how to be a good friend to me. It’s just like, not in the cards. Like go learn with somebody else and then get back to me another time, but yeah, I need a strong break from that friendship.”

Austen Kroll and Lindsay Hubbard became friends even before they appeared on Winter House. However, their equation started changing after the latter drunkenly confessed her love for Kroll while he was romantically interested in fellow housemate Ciara Miller.

A look into Lindsay Hubbard’s relationship with Austen Kroll

Austen Kroll and Lindsay Hubbard have been friends for the past three years (Image via Getty Images)

Lindsay Hubbard became friends with Kroll when the latter joined the fourth season of Southern Charm. Their friendship developed over the years as they continued to work under the same network.

Despite their deep friendship, the couple was never linked romantically due to their respective relationships. However, ahead of the season premiere of Winter House, Lindsay Hubbard recently told US Weekly that her relationship with Kroll went beyond friendship when they both parted ways with their partners last year:

“I haven’t seen him in over a year when we started filming, so that was the longest I’ve gone since I’ve met him. So I went into it like, ‘Hey, I’m just so f***ing excited to, like, see my best friend.’ And we talk every day — sometimes breakfast, lunch and dinner, you know, sometimes we will go a couple of days without talking, but we’re always on the phone. Austen and I do have a history when we’re both single that you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The 35-year-old also mentioned that fans would get a better insight into Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll's friendship in Winter House:

“[Fans will] start to see that development, that friendship. I know it feels like it came out of nowhere, it really does, [but] it really has not come out of nowhere. We do have a history of friendship and physical history of romance.”

However, the friendship between the pair has now turned into a love triangle with Kroll’s interest in Miller. Lindsay Hubbard and Kroll have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Edited by Srijan Sen