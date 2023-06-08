"I could never see anything wrong": When Rihanna said she was okay reuniting with Chris Brown for a song after abuse scandal

Rihanna and Chris Brown used to be among Hollywood's hottest couples, but their relationship took a different turn after the abuse scandal. The two first met in 2004 when Rihanna was 16 and Chris was 15. The pair then began dating in 2007, ending their romance rather suddenly in 2009, when news of Chris Brown assaulting the Pon de Replay singer broke the internet.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of abuse. Discretion is advised.

When Rihanna collaborated with ex Chris Brown in 2012 for Birthday Cake and Turn Up the Music, fans were left unhappy, sparking criticism on social media.

Despite the backlash, in an interview with Esquire in 2012, Rihanna confessed that she has no qualms about her musical collaboration with her ex. The singer stated:

"I could never see anything wrong with making music"

Rihanna and Chris Brown when they were dating (Image via Getty)

Rihanna's take on the matter: What the singer said in the 2012 Esquire interview

While speaking to Esquire in 2012, Rihanna said that all the "negative attention" from fans caught her "off-guard," adding that it simply wasn't a big deal for her:

"Because it never occurred to me how this was a problem, you know. It really didn’t."

Rihanna admitted to having some "resentment" towards him initially but said that she has put it "behind" her and has never wished anything "horrible" for her ex. The Fenty beauty mogul was even full of praise for her ex for handling the disaster responsibly and coming clean.

In the same interview she stated:

“It's incredible to see how he pulled out of it the way he did. Even when the world seemed like it was against him, you know?"

About the collaboration, Rihanna made it clear that they recorded the songs in a "completely professional environment", but the fact that they still dated later briefly did not sit well with fans.

Rihanna and Chris Brown dating timeline

They were first romantically linked when Chris Brown recorded a song called Cinderella, which was a response to Rihanna's smash hit, Umbrella. Chris' song was never officially released, but the duo performed it live a couple of times, showing fans their strong connection.

Despite rumors, both denied dating allegations. In a 2008 interview with MTV News, Rihanna had reportedly said that they were like "brother and sister".

The couple finally confirmed their relationship when they were seen getting cozy at the 2008 Grammy Awards afterparty.

Rihanna and Chris Brown when they were dating (Image via Getty)

In 2009, the couple called it quits after Chris Brown brutally beat her up during an argument, but rekindled their romance briefly in 2012 when Rihanna dropped his restraining order.

In an interview with Oprah in 2012, the Diamonds singer talked about Chris being her "true love", how they have built "trust" again, and that they will always love each other. However, their brief romance came to an end in 2013, and although they are seemingly on good terms, they have not been spotted together since.

Rihanna and Chris Brown rekindle romance in 2012 (Image via Getty)

What really happened between the two? Details of the incident and Chris Brown's confession

As per the rapper's confession in his documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life in 2017, he takes full responsbility for assaulting Rihanna, and narrates what went down that fateful night. He admits being unfaithful to the Rehab singer, leading to an altercation which quickly escalated to a physical fight while they were driving in Chris' lamborghini.

The Under the Influence hit maker recalls Rihanna "going off" at him, "fighting" him, and hitting around until Brown "punched her" that "busted her lip". Rihanna allegedly held his crotch to snatch his phone from him while he was driving. It was a "real fight in the car" while they were "driving in the street" until he stopped and she got out of the car screaming "Help, he's trying to kill me!"

Rihanna and Chris Brown gets involved in legal affairs after assault (Image via Getty)

Brown also admitted in the documentary that he felt like a "monster" after the incident, adding that Rihanna "hated" him:

"She just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides.”

Brown later pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna. As a result, Chris Brown was sentenced to five years probation, one year of domestic violence counselling and six months of community service.

Chris Brown gets embroiled in legal woes (Image via Getty)

Despite the lovers' tiff, both Rihanna and Chris Brown are over it. What stands out from the incident is Rihanna's uncompromising stance and professionalism when it comes to creating music.

