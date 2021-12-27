“I saw him first”: Gabbie Hanna claims Pete Davidson should date her instead of Kim Kardashian

Gabbie Hanna is rallying to be Pete Davidson’s next girlfriend. The controversial YouTuber uploaded a series of TikTok videos mentioning that the comedian-actor was her “attainable celebrity crush”.

The SNL comedian is now famously dating reality star Kim Kardashian, which has come as a surprise to the internet. This follows the latter’s split from her husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in Santa Monica on November 21 (Image via The Mega Agency)

Gabbie Hanna’s relationship timeline has not been of much interest to netizens, as it seems like the internet is rightfully distracted by her “attention-seeking” antiques. However, the content creator has spoken about her breakup from her long-term boyfriend, Payton Saxon.

What did Gabbie Hanna say about Pete Davidson?

The social media personality uploaded a short clip with “When I found out Pete Davidson was pretended to date Kim Kardashian” written in the video. The caption for the same video read:

“Come on pete you’ve been my celebrity crush since 2015 ditch the superstars and date a loser like me for a change of pace #arianagrande #petedavidson #kanyewest #kimkardashian #gabbiehanna.”

The New Castle, Pennsylvania native also claimed that Davidson’s current relationship is “a front to distract people from the Travis Scott concert.”

In a video where Gabbie Hanna was seen in a bathrobe and a face mask, she campaigned for herself to date Davidson. The creator listed several reasons she “deserves the honor of being Pete Davidson’s next girlfriend”.

She said in the video:

“Reason #1: I saw him first. I’ve been crushing on Pete since 2015 before it was trendy. Before Ariana Grande started dating him. Reason #2: not only are we both mentally ill, we have also had extreme public mental breakdowns, which I know we aren’t supposed to romanticize mental illness, but it’s a little romantic, don’t you think?”

The internet star continued:

“Reason #3: we both are fans of the Kardashians. Reason #4: I’m ready to leave LA, I’ll come to you, don’t worry. No commute necessary. Reason #5: we both hate social media, so PD, if this video somehow found itself on your radar, I encourage you, stop reaching for the stars and reach down to a washed down f**k up like me.”

It is unclear whether Gabbie Hanna was serious in her video clips. Pete Davidson had not responded to the same at the time of writing.

Edited by Ravi Iyer