“That was the humor I was raised on”: Gabbie Hanna apologizes for her old racially charged content

Following her ongoing confession series, Gabbie Hanna recently posted a video apologizing for her old content, which was soaked in racially charged humor.

30-year-old Gabbie Hanna is a YouTuber and former Vine star. She amassed over five million subscribers on YouTube and was very popular on Vine.

However, Hanna has recently come under fire for multiple controversies surrounding other influencers such as Jessi Smiles, Jen Dent, and Trisha Paytas, whom she has negatively spoken about.

Also read: Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer announce their new skincare line together called Know Beauty

Gabbie Hanna apologizes for not being aware of the racism

In episode 3 of her new series called "Confessions of a Washedup YouTube Hasbeen," Gabbie Hanna detailed all of her wrongdoings that had occurred during her Vine years.

She began by addressing the racist remarks she made in those videos, claiming that everyone around her "told [her] it was right," despite receiving comments that said otherwise.

"I did a Vine saying I was going to steal all the baby daddies, which is racist for a lot of reasons. It's not my place to make a joke about it. I didn't know how to address it. That sucked and I'm really sorry for that. I tried to ignore the voices that told me it was wrong because so many people told me it was right."

The 30-year-old continued by stating that her old sense of humor was what she knew growing up, given that it was popularized regardless of mal-intent.

"Please don't take this as me trying to justify it, but that was the humor I was raised on. That's what was funny in media, that's what was popular on Vine. As somebody who tried to be popular on Vine, I did that."

Hanna ended the video by pointing out that her white privilege allowed her to get away with her racial content.

"I got away with it. That's crazy. Deadass, do you think I would've gotten away with that if I was Black? Or really any other race but White? That is White privilege."

Also read: Julien Solomita explains why he deleted Twitter, claims he was “no longer gaining anything”

Fans appreciate Gabbie Hanna for taking accountability

Fans took to Twitter to shout out Gabbie Hanna for taking accountability for her racist Vine videos from earlier.

However, some were still dismayed that the YouTuber chose to ignore everyone who urged her to apologize to Jessi Smiles.

I'm loving this series so far. Thank you for telling your side of the story. — Yenn of Rivia ♀️ (@StephR8193) June 26, 2021

I'm so into this series — J B (@jimbob009) June 26, 2021

I feel her vibration lifting so much by getting this out there. She really needed this release! Your amazing Gabbie! 💚 — aleelee (@alleyplee) June 26, 2021

As a black woman, I appreciate that you're holding yourself accountable for participating in this kind of humour. I'm happy you took the time to explain exactly why you were wrong and explain that it wasn't justified just bc those were the jokes being made at the time. — I'll pay the postage in sin (@Hearye2) June 26, 2021

Ngl was gonna comment on the vid but I came here in hopes that you'd be more likely to see this because I really loved this video. You are very well spoken and your points are fantastic. I wanted to even send a dm to make it more genuine but this will work lol. I may not be ur — curiosity killed the cacti (@curiocactus) June 26, 2021

But it's OK to recently and repeatedly say you could fuck both my parents and the one that I love.. That's not problematic at all. — У. 🧒 (@bulimiaissooo87) June 26, 2021

This wasn't an awful video and seemed genuine... however, some of the content you might have forgotten is when a man or a woman says no to anything sexual/physical, it means no, it doesn't mean harassing them into changing their mind. — Vixen Eagle (@VixenEagle) June 26, 2021

Gabbie I watched your video and I truly want to believe this cuz I was a big fan of u before, but it’s hard to swallow when you’re promoting and hanging out with people like Nick and Keemstar. Nick made a whole vid defending his zaptie for saying “burn all the n-words” dude. :( — Nancyrue (@Nancyrue7) June 26, 2021

didnt she just hang out w keemstar?? who has made extremely racist comments?? i’m sorry but girl wtf. — gabbie blocked me bc she cant handle criticism (@ukulxly44) June 26, 2021

This video is about POC and racism.. lets not speak over that. She will talk about Jessi in a later video — bobbi (@belle_bb666) June 26, 2021

Fans of Gabbie Hanna's confession series are waiting to see if the YouTuber will be posting another episode of her "beef" with Trisha Paytas.

Also read: Court documents highlighting Landon McBroom's physical assault against Shyla Walker surface online

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen