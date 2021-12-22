Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian rent private screening room and reportedly use 'body doubles' to trick fans on Staten Island date night

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson caught the eye on Saturday evening by booking an entire screening room together before spending the night at a five-star hotel.

The duo enjoyed spending time together in an empty auditorium during a visit to Staten Island's Atrium Stadium Cinemas around 6:00pm.

carley @carleyxcarter Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Pete Davidson walk into a movie theatre in Staten Island... why does this sound like an opener? Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Pete Davidson walk into a movie theatre in Staten Island... why does this sound like an opener?

According to 'The Sun', Pete Davidson and Kim had to use body doubles in order to pave their way to their destination amidst fans and photographers.

Pete Davidson heads to Staten Island's Atrium stadium with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kimberly headed towards Staten Island’s movie theatre on Saturday, where they were accompanied by the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Scott Disick, and a female friend of his.

The group went to watch Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci, after which they had dinner at Angelina’s Ristorante.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson stopped to pose for photos with the fans before they entered the theatre.

It is not their first date on Staten Island, and the duo has sparked romance rumors ever since being spotted holding hands at an amusement park, followed by a 'secret' dinner on Staten Island.

Pete Davidson even introduced Kim to his mother, Amy. According to HollywoodLife, they spent "several hours together and the date went really well."

Pete donned a light green colored jacket with blonde dyed hair and a backpack while Kim dressed casually in black trousers and a puffer jacket styled with pink heels.

The duo left the theatre and made their way to the Four Seasons Hotel in Tribeca, where Kim had booked a suite.

Pete Davidson went to the movies hours before the cancellation of SNL's final episode

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were spotted hours ahead of the start of the live taping of SNL's final episode of 2021, which got canceled due to concerns about the new Omicron variant.

Celebrity guests like Tom Hanks and Tina Frey were present along with host, Paul Rudd for the Christmas-themed episode. The show featured pre-recorded sketches.

