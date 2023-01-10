"I was sick in more ways than one": Waymond Wesley tweet drama explained as TikTok chef comes under fire 

TikTok’s Chef Way, whose real name is Waymond Wesley, is facing immense backlash after his former racist tweets where he has harassed women have resurfaced online. As the controversy gained traction, Anova Culinary announced that they were ending their collaboration with the social media personality.

Netizens have since taken to social media to express their disappointment.

Tweets from 2015 and 2016 where Waymond Wesley reportedly harassed Black women have come to light. In the posts, it appeared as if the TikToker had a different username.

In a tweet by @IamHogoe, the netizen claimed that Waymond Wesley attacked her because of her “dark skin.” He reportedly told her that her complexion made her look “ugly.” The tweet read:

“You commented on one of my pics on my old account and said my dark skin made me ugly, I was in high school. Called me all types of butterface. You said if I was light skinned I’d look better. Now you’re a chef? That’s crazy.”

Thebaglady @IamHogoe Chef Way @ChefWay__ Oxtail pasta. Applying pressure all 2023 Oxtail pasta. Applying pressure all 2023 https://t.co/JgPORgLbuK You commented on one of my pics on my old account and said my dark skin made me ugly, I was in high school. Called me all types of butterface. You said if I was light skinned I’d look better. Now you’re a chef? That’s crazy. twitter.com/chefway__/stat… You commented on one of my pics on my old account and said my dark skin made me ugly, I was in high school. Called me all types of butterface. You said if I was light skinned I’d look better. Now you’re a chef? That’s crazy. twitter.com/chefway__/stat… https://t.co/FHnyQmSGQs

Other instances where Waymond Wesley has harassed Black women explored

In a tweet by Gabrielle Perry, MPH, the Black woman claimed that Waymond Wesley asked her to “unalive” herself and harassed her “for no reason.” She said in the tweet:

“This man told me I needed to unalive myself years ago after my arrest and harassed me for no reason. I didn’t harm anyone or do anything to anybody. And he used a time in my life when I was homeless and poor as a formerly incarcerated woman to kick me down even further.”

Gabrielle Perry, MPH @GeauxGabrielle Chef Way @ChefWay__ Oxtail pasta. Applying pressure all 2023 Oxtail pasta. Applying pressure all 2023 https://t.co/JgPORgLbuK This man told me I needed to unalive myself years ago after my arrest and harassed me for no reason. I didn’t harm anyone or do anything to anybody. And he used a time in my life when I was homeless and poor as a formerly incarcerated woman to kick me down even further twitter.com/chefway__/stat… This man told me I needed to unalive myself years ago after my arrest and harassed me for no reason. I didn’t harm anyone or do anything to anybody. And he used a time in my life when I was homeless and poor as a formerly incarcerated woman to kick me down even further twitter.com/chefway__/stat…

In another tweet by Wesley, he commented on a light-skinned woman and also used her picture to fat-shame other women. He wrote:

“This is the perfect size woman and skin tone. She’s healthy. Anything bigger/darler than this is garbage.”

In an older tweet, Wesley called a Black woman as “too black” and compared two women where one had straight her and the other person had long waves. He wrote- “real beauty vs weave and lies.”

Netizens slam Waymond Wesley for resurfaced tweets

Internet users were incredibly disappointed in the Houston-based chef. Many were disheartened to read the tweets which have come to light. Many were quick to condemn his actions. A few reactions to the controversy read:

LEX @iamlexstylz @ChefWay__ The colorism leaving his body after learning how to cook: @ChefWay__ The colorism leaving his body after learning how to cook: https://t.co/1ng763MbfS

Mansa Rousseau @MansaRousseau @ChefWay__ Hate against your own people is sick. I’m glad you healed but I’m pretty sure you’re apologizing because it’s affecting your bottom line. You’re gonna have to back up those words with some action. @ChefWay__ Hate against your own people is sick. I’m glad you healed but I’m pretty sure you’re apologizing because it’s affecting your bottom line. You’re gonna have to back up those words with some action.

❤️Fantasy is Non-Fiction📖 @RevereRomance @ChefWay__ LOL!!!!! Not the chef rebrand saving him from his colorist, nasty views. Whew. May you never sell a single plate @ChefWay__ LOL!!!!! Not the chef rebrand saving him from his colorist, nasty views. Whew. May you never sell a single plate

Dj Ozone @djozone99

🏾‍ 🏾 🏿 🏾 🏿 🏿 @ChefWay__ You should fill up a restaurant with a bunch of beautiful black dark skinned women and tiktok yourself presenting them with the most amazing apology dinner of all time🏾‍ @ChefWay__ You should fill up a restaurant with a bunch of beautiful black dark skinned women and tiktok yourself presenting them with the most amazing apology dinner of all time👨🏾‍🍳💐👸🏾👩🏿👩🏾👩🏿👸🏿

𝕬𝕷 @amazonBeau @ChefWay__ Oh, so getting drenched in cooking oil and the steam of cooked oxtails cured your colorism, fatphobia, and hate for black women to the point of blaming Sandra Bland for her suicide? @ChefWay__ Oh, so getting drenched in cooking oil and the steam of cooked oxtails cured your colorism, fatphobia, and hate for black women to the point of blaming Sandra Bland for her suicide?

Xanny Pacquiao 🌙 @KatimaMoo @ChefWay__ You actually need to be disbarred if this is how you feel about Black women because you can’t be expected to defend them fairly… @ChefWay__ You actually need to be disbarred if this is how you feel about Black women because you can’t be expected to defend them fairly…

Chef Way aka Waymond Wesley apologizes for his actions

On January 9, the TikToker took to his official Twitter account after several women attacked him online. He then apologized for his earlier tweets and claimed that he was a “flawed man” then. He also added that he would “continue to heal and learn.” His tweet read:

“To those I’ve hurt with my past tweets that have resurfaced, I am deeply sorry. That was a moment in my life where I was sick in more ways than one. Cooking saved me. You have watched a flawed men heal. I will continue to heal and learn. Thanks for being along for the journey.

Chef Way @ChefWay__ To those I’ve hurt with my past tweets that have resurfaced, I am deeply sorry. That was a moment in my life where I was sick in more ways than one. Cooking saved me. You have watched a flawed man heal. I will continue to heal and learn. Thanks for being along for the journey. To those I’ve hurt with my past tweets that have resurfaced, I am deeply sorry. That was a moment in my life where I was sick in more ways than one. Cooking saved me. You have watched a flawed man heal. I will continue to heal and learn. Thanks for being along for the journey.

The CEO of Anova Culinary, Stephen Svajian also took to Twitter to announce that they were separating from the TikToker. He said in another tweet:

“I believe that brands are about values. We want to partner with individuals that reflect our own values. Chef way clearly does not represent the values we hold dear.”

Stephen Svajian @ssvajian I believe that brands are about values. We want to partner with individuals that reflect our own values. Chef way clearly does not represent the values that we hold dear. Thanks to those that called this out. We need to do a better job vetting people that represent our brand. I believe that brands are about values. We want to partner with individuals that reflect our own values. Chef way clearly does not represent the values that we hold dear. Thanks to those that called this out. We need to do a better job vetting people that represent our brand.

Twitter user @aafricanempress revealed on Twitter that apart from being a TikTok chef, Waymond Wesley worked at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Poll : 0 votes