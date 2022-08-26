"I am so confused": Drew Barrymore rain racism controversy leaves internet baffled

An old TikTok video by Drew Barrymore has been making headlines after it was deemed racist by a TikToker.

In the now viral clip, the actress was seen walking outside and laughing in the rain, and the controversial TikTok account @libsoftiktok has claimed that it was racist. Since then, netizens have been exasperatedly reassuring the actress that the clip was not problematic or prejudicial in any way. However, the claim left many people baffled and one of them took to Twitter to say, "I am so confused" about the whole thing.

Drew Barrymore posted a short clip of herself frolicking outside a courtyard in an apartment building during the rain. The 47-year-old was seen looking at the sky and laughing. She also told her followers - “Whenever you can, go out into the rain. Do not miss the opportunity.”

Netizens found Drew Barrymore's joy infectious and applauded the actress for taking part in a self-care activity.

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok Frolicking in the rain is now racist Frolicking in the rain is now racist https://t.co/L6nq3RxkJ2

However, it seems like not everyone was pleased with the video. The infamous TikTok account claimed that the clip was racist, and LibsofTikTok said in a video:

“You and I both know that you are capable of enjoying the rain, frolicking freely without filming it and then posting it to TikTok. Now you’ve just co-signed at least three million, eight point five by eleven front and back people who just go out of their way to disrespect and dismiss boundaries that Black creators have set. And now you’re one of those people. So I guess my question would be, why? Why is it so important to all of you to treat us like we don’t matter?”

It seems like the TikTok user was alleging that Drew Barrymore stole the concept of “frolicking freely” in the rain from a black creator. However, what was racist in Barrymore’s video still seems unclear to people on the internet.

Netizens react to LibsofTikTok slamming Drew Barrymore’s video

Internet users were confused about why LibsofTikTok found Drew Barrymore’s video so problematic. Many expressed how there is nothing racist about the 50 First Dates actress being thrilled about walking in the rain.

While some expressed confusion over what was racist about the actress enjoying the rain, others simply called out the controversial TikToker about her video.

charlene @aquariusflytrap I just watched a tik tok of someone making drew barrymore standing in the rain a race issue. Have you considered a job application I just watched a tik tok of someone making drew barrymore standing in the rain a race issue. Have you considered a job application

Sir Cold957 @cold957 Drew Barrymore enjoying the rain in California is now racist.

Apparently.

I truly despair that I have to share a planet with such undeniable halfwits. Drew Barrymore enjoying the rain in California is now racist.Apparently.I truly despair that I have to share a planet with such undeniable halfwits.

Patti Davis-Aus @pattidavisaus WHY is this random woman is calling Drew Barrymore racist? It sounds stupid. Please don't give the TRUE RACISTS a platform to deny racism even EXISTS because of what seems to be a woman carefree & playing in the rain!!! Can someone, not a hater, explain this woman? WHY is this random woman is calling Drew Barrymore racist? It sounds stupid. Please don't give the TRUE RACISTS a platform to deny racism even EXISTS because of what seems to be a woman carefree & playing in the rain!!! Can someone, not a hater, explain this woman?

Tina @lostdogs20 Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok Frolicking in the rain is now racist Frolicking in the rain is now racist https://t.co/L6nq3RxkJ2 What the hell is this lady talking about? I'm black and Drew Barrymore or anyone else in the world can frolick in the rain and post it on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, etc. No way is this racist. twitter.com/libsoftiktok/s… What the hell is this lady talking about? I'm black and Drew Barrymore or anyone else in the world can frolick in the rain and post it on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, etc. No way is this racist. twitter.com/libsoftiktok/s…

Rose @RoseFromThe808 @JOHNSS76 The rain belongs to all of us- all races, religions, sexual preferences, all creatures great and small. Don't use someone filming their happiness as something racist. @DrewBarrymore please do not apologize for being who you are- so pure of heart and lovely in every way. @JOHNSS76 The rain belongs to all of us- all races, religions, sexual preferences, all creatures great and small. Don't use someone filming their happiness as something racist. @DrewBarrymore please do not apologize for being who you are- so pure of heart and lovely in every way.

James Barry @JamesBarry1789 @libsoftiktok I have watched this three times and I don’t understand how Drew Barrymore liking rain is problematic. Now, I’m Irish, so we think ANYONE liking rain is a bit weird, because we get so much of it. But offensive? Really? @libsoftiktok I have watched this three times and I don’t understand how Drew Barrymore liking rain is problematic. Now, I’m Irish, so we think ANYONE liking rain is a bit weird, because we get so much of it. But offensive? Really?

Chris @NightGuardian34 @NCLanceman @libsoftiktok The one lady is upset that Drew Barrymore is filming herself laughing & enjoying the rain. The 1st lady with a face full of piercings claims it is racist for a white to film herself being happy 🤪🤪 @NCLanceman @libsoftiktok The one lady is upset that Drew Barrymore is filming herself laughing & enjoying the rain. The 1st lady with a face full of piercings claims it is racist for a white to film herself being happy 🤪🤪

mariana 🌸🐬 @chrollofvckers I opened tiktok, saw a woman saying drew Barrymore posting a tiktok of enjoying the rain was racist, and closed tiktok I opened tiktok, saw a woman saying drew Barrymore posting a tiktok of enjoying the rain was racist, and closed tiktok

LibsofTikTok banned by Facebook

LibsofTikTok was banned from Facebook after it spread misinformation and allegedly led a harassment campaign against Boston Children's Hospital. The page was banned for 24 hours after it falsely accused the hospital of "offering 'gender-affirming hysterectomies' for young girls."

According to Media Matters, the right-wing social media page tweeted about Boston Children’s Hospital at least seven times between August 11 and 15.

After the organization was publicly harassed, the hospital’s staff was subjected to violent online threats and harassment, which included death threats.

Ben Collins @oneunderscore__ Facebook has nuked LibsOfTikTok after their recent campaign against children's hospitals that treat trans people.



LibsOfTikTok's account, run by Chaya Raichik, says the deletion is "for good." It's not temporary. Facebook has nuked LibsOfTikTok after their recent campaign against children's hospitals that treat trans people.LibsOfTikTok's account, run by Chaya Raichik, says the deletion is "for good." It's not temporary. https://t.co/9rYD8DzGD7

LibsofTikTok’s statement was then debunked by fact-checking website Politifact.

After the hospital went public about the harassment they were facing, LibsofTikTok founder Chaya Raichik tweeted that their Facebook page had been banned. The announcement read:

“They suspended our account and we immediately appealed. Within 2 minutes they answered that we’re suspended for good. I’m sure we totally got a full and fair review.”

Erin Reed @ErinInTheMorn You need to understand Libs of TikTok's stochastic terrorism.



LoTT and orbiters have weaponized violent extremists against lgbtq+ people for months. She calls targets, and they answer.



Now, Boston Children's Hospital gets death threats.



Here's how she operates: 🧵 You need to understand Libs of TikTok's stochastic terrorism.LoTT and orbiters have weaponized violent extremists against lgbtq+ people for months. She calls targets, and they answer.Now, Boston Children's Hospital gets death threats.Here's how she operates: 🧵 https://t.co/POMnZbRssQ

However, the ban was short-lived. Their Facebook page was up and running in less than 24 hours after their initial ban.

Edited by Madhur Dave