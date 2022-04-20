What did Joe Rogan say about Libs of TikTok?

Joe Rogan has expressed his admiration for the Libs of TikTok Twitter account on multiple occasions in his podcast.

Libs of TikTok is a conservative Twitter account with over 840k followers. The account posts content created by left-wing, liberal, and the LGBTQ community with the intent of mocking them. Rogan is a big fan of the account. While speaking to fellow comic Jessimae Peluso on The Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old said:

"Have you seen those people on the Libs of TikTok, where they are inventing new sorts of genders?... There's a thing called Libs of TikTok. Oh no, it's real. That's because things in life feel like a troll now. It's a page where it curates all the most crackheaded things... This is all kinds of crazy s**ts, liberal people. It says 'Meet Libs of TikTok, the Twitter account that's exposing the most insane people on the Internet.' But it's filled with any social justice, it's not limited to one category. It's not limited to one kind social justice warrior, virtue signaling behavior. It's f*****g crack."

Recently, The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz revealed the identity behind the Libs of TikTok account. Netizens reacted to the incident and went after the reporter. The person behind the account is a woman named Chaya Raichik.

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok In a recent TikTok, Taylor Lorenz explains why it’s bad to engage in a doxxing campaign of an individual and shares her horror at media revealing a full name without getting comment. Incredible In a recent TikTok, Taylor Lorenz explains why it’s bad to engage in a doxxing campaign of an individual and shares her horror at media revealing a full name without getting comment. Incredible https://t.co/ad19fY0dJh

Joe Rogan recently appeared on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast

Rogan recently made an appearance on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast for a chat with the former boxing heavyweight champion. Rogan has arguably the most popular podcast in the world. Tyson's show is relatively young in comparison but has garnered quite a following with some interesting guests.

Fans are excited to see the duo chat with each other again. Tyson has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience on multiple occasions. However, this is the first time the stand-up comedian will be joining 'Iron Mike' on his show. The two have managed to build a good chemistry between them over time.

NFL star Sebastian Joseph-Day was also a guest on the episode that is yet to air for fans around the world to watch.

Edited by Aziel Karthak