"I think Adele hates me": Rebel Wilson talks about the British singer avoiding her at public events in upcoming memoir

Rebel Wilson, the Australian actress and producer has claimed that English singer-songwriter Adele “hates” her because back in the day, people used to reportedly “confuse” them for one another.

The 44-year-old wrote about the pop star in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, as per an excerpt obtained by InTouch Weekly that reads:

"Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me. There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her."

The book is set to be released on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Rebel Wilson's upcoming memoir says her Pitch Perfect contract did not allow her to lose weight

Rebel Wilson, the Pitch Perfect star, has written a memoir, seemingly about her unconventional journey to Hollywood success and self-celebration, according to the book's website.

Now, an excerpt from the same, where she claimed that famous English singer Adele "hates" her, has gone viral. She wrote that the reason for the same was the pair's alleged resemblance and comparison before and after their weight loss journey.

According to the Super Fun Night star, the pair often crossed paths at several show business events. However, whenever she attempted to approach her, the Hello singer would reportedly “always quickly” turn away. Rebel Wilson quipped:

"As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds. She didn’t like being compared to 'Fat Amy.'"

For reference, Wilson's character in the Pitch Perfect movies was frequently called "Fat Amy." The actress also claimed that her contract with the franchise had a clause that did not allow her to shed pounds.

Four years after the conclusion of the franchise in 2017, Wilson went through a “Year of Health” and lost more than 70 pounds. During a July 2021 Instagram Live, she opened up about her transformation, saying:

"It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier. That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality. It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really."

Wilson welcomed her daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022.

Adele, on the other hand, began her weight loss journey before her 25-album tour in 2016.

During her Adele, One Night Only TV special with Oprah, the musician revealed that following her divorce from Simon Konecki and the COVID-19 pandemic, she was battling with anxiety, adding that working out "contributed towards me getting my mind right." The singer has since lost about 100 pounds.

Adele has not responded to Wilson's claims.

Rebel Wilson is currently in a relationship with her fiancé Ramona Agruma. They were recently spotted spending time together at the new Nobu Los Cabos Residences.