"I thought he was smarter than this" - Netizens react as Charlamagne Tha God slams outrage over rappers performing for Trump

During the January 21 episode of his radio talk show The Breakfast Club, host Charlamagne Tha God called out the public for their outrage over rappers Nelly, Snoop Dogg, and others performing at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

“You know the hypocrisy that people displayed in regards to who they like and don’t like is mind-blowing to me. Like, there is no way you are more mad at rappers for performing at these inauguration events than you are at the elected officials who told us Trump was a ‘fascist,’ a ‘threat to democracy,’ and a danger to our country and the constitution,” Charlamagne shared.

He continued:

“They likened him to Hitler but then folks like Biden welcomed him back in the White House and Obama was sharing a good laugh with him at the funeral of President Carter. We know, rappers, you know what they did, we know why they doing it, they got paid. What’s the politicians’ excuse for normalizing Trump?”

Charlamagne Tha God’s remarks went viral on the internet. Instagram user @_monique_nicole commented on The Neighborhood Talk’s post sharing the video:

“Terrible comparison… I’m disappointed. I thought he was smarter than this,” the individual wrote.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social networking site, X.

“Contrarian Charla is back with dumb takes. Yeah, why aren’t we mad at a sitting president respecting the position and sitting with the president-elect after an election? And a former president sitting next to Trump at a funeral and being cordial… that’s definitely the same,” a person wrote.

“The difference is they’re politicians they have to do that. It’s their job! The rappers got paid. It’s not rocket science,” one person wrote.

“@cthagod what the hell are you talking about?! What does one have to do with the other?” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“He been playing both sides a lot lately. Maybe integrity doesn’t matter to him anymore,” a netizen wrote.

“He is almost red-pilled and awake... he just needs to connect a few more dots and he his mind will be blown...” a user mocked.

“Lol Charlamagne is the biggest hypocrite of all of them. He switched up on everyone once Trump was elected. He’s nothing more than a puppet on a washed-up radio station in NY. Nobody tuning into Hot 97 over there unless it’s for Flex. Power 105 been the #1 for almost a decade,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, an individual also agreed with Tha God’s views.

“Charlamagne is right. These aren't even conscious rappers. These are washed-up street rappers. Street dudes don't turn down big checks… Stop expecting more from your entertainment than your elected officials,” a fan wrote.

Exploring further Charlamagne Tha God’s latest comments regarding politicians and rappers

Charlamagne Tha God co-hosts The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious. In the latest episode, the Charleston personality shared his confusion about why people were calling out hip-hop artists for performing at Trump’s inaugural ceremony but not Democratic politicians like outgoing President Joe Biden or former President Barack Obama for socializing with the current President.

Jess Hilarious mentioned that she got dragged on X for making the same point, as people claimed Obama “had to do it” as part of his political career. In response, DJ Envy recalled how Trump skipped Biden’s presidential election four years back, while Charlamagne agreed.

“Exactly. Trump said the election was stolen and 2020 and then he acted like it. He did no peaceful transfer of power. He didn’t show up to the inauguration, ‘cause why would you show up to an inauguration after you accused a bunch of people of stealing an election? Democrats can learn a thing or two from that,” Tha God shared.

He also addressed the masses saying all the “smoke” they had for the rappers should instead be focused on Obama, Biden, and “all other elected officials who got us all riled up and scared, only to turn around and have tea with a man they likened to Hitler.”

“If you don’t like someone, don’t pretend to,” Charlamagne added.

The 46-year-old shared that he would “respect” more those who were “consistent” in their words and actions, rather than playing “in their faces,” while saying Nelly and Snoop Dogg’s appearances were “inconsequential.”

Charlamagne Tha God mentioned that two years down the line during the midterms or in four years when they were in another election cycle, the voters would remember the politicians’ behaviors and not the rappers’.

He also praised Michelle Obama for skipping Trump’s second inauguration, saying she was the only one from that side who could be trusted.

Charlamagne Tha God made headlines last week after he called out liberals for celebrating the sentencing of Donald Trump in his New York City hush money trial.

He mentioned it was a “waste of time” and “pure political theater” as the court was never going to “convict a former or sitting president of nothing.” He also called Democrats “ridiculous” for commemorating it, explaining it wasn’t a “win” as they would still need to call Trump the “President” for the next four years, despite him being a “convicted felon.”

