“I used to feel unsafe right in the moment of an accomplishment”- When Rihanna opened up about her insecurities

Bad Gal RiRi's most savage moments are known to all, but in an interview with T Magazine in 2015, Rihanna revealed that even she is vulnerable at times too, like the rest of us. In the interview, she spoke openly about her take on fashion, about her monumental success, and about the crippling insecurity and anxiety that came with her success.

Speaking about the type of person that she is, Rihanna said that she is more of a "next-moment person" rather than an "in-moment person".

Elaborating on this further, she said that for her it's impossible to actually enjoy the moment of any achievement because she is already too caught up working towards her next thing.

"I used to feel unsafe right in the moment of an accomplishment — I felt the ground fall from under my feet because this could be the end," said the songstress.

The feeling of insecurity stemmed primarily from her fear of any achievement of her's being the last one in her life. This is why Rihanna refused to get too complacent with all the fame and success that she enjoyed, always focusing on her next move.

"I don’t want to get lost in this big cushion of success," Rihanna continued.

It is something to be borne in mind that the Barbadian singer did not rise to fame overnight. The 9-time Grammy awardee and beauty mogul is living proof of what a truly successful career looks like.

"I will not give it to a man right now": Rihanna's take on dating and sexuality

In the same interview, the singer was asked whether she was considering dating someone at that point in her career. Taking the question in her stride, the Fenty Beauty owner replied saying that guys need a lot of "attention", and that is something she couldn't afford to spare at that point in her career.

She also said that men need a "little stroke of the ego" which she wasn't really ready for. The Umbrella singer added that she'd rather save her time for her family and for her work.

"I’ll give it to my family, I’ll give it to my work — but I will not give it to a man right now," the global icon said at the time.

When asked what is her type of the ideal man, the Diamonds singer took a second before responding. As it turns out, Rihanna is into cultured men, not necessarily meaning that guys who have a bunch of fancy degrees, but a man of the world, possessing a lot of knowledge about several different things ranging from history to art and even music.

She said that she likes to "be taught" so the man should bring something substantial to the table.

"I’m turned on by guys who are cultured. That’ll keep me intrigued," Rihanna revealed.

Rihanna also opened up on her relationship with her mother, Monica Fenty. She said that her mom likes to see her being "sassy" or "sharp", or when she is "defending herself", it makes her mother feel "safe" and that she doesn't have to work about her.

"And, you know, that never ends...": Rihanna on having her race highlighted

The songstress also proceeded to point out the subtle markers of racism in the industry. She said that as long as it's music, songwriting, and singing, she hasn't had to face any issues as regards her race, but it is only when it comes to making "business deals" that her race is highlighted.

But Rihanna plays it cool. She says she is always ready to exceed expectations and break stereotypes, to prove to naysayers that she is "packaged" a certain way because of where she comes from.

"And, you know, that never ends, by the way. It’s still a thing. And it’s the thing that makes me want to prove people wrong. It almost excites me; I know what they’re expecting and I can’t wait to show them that I’m here to exceed those expectations," she continued.

Rihanna's career and personal growth are on a perennial ascent. She is currently expecting her second child with beau ASAP Rocky. The couple has a one-year-old son named RZA Athelston Mayers.

She recently shared that she is officially the first female artist on Spotify to have 10 songs with one billion streams, and that too, as the singer bragged, with "no new album".

