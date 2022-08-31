"I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier": Elon Musk claims to have dropped 20 pounds with intermittent fasting after he was bodyshamed on Twitter

Elon Musk recently revealed on Twitter that he has been "fasting periodically" and feels "healthier." His tweet came after the businessman was body shamed after a shirtless photo from one of his vacations surfaced on the social media platform.

Elon Musk @elonmusk On advice of a good friend, I've been fasting periodically & feel healthier

When asked about the amount of weight he has lost, Musk said that he had shed 20 pounds "from his (unhealthy) peak weight." As per many of his interviews, especially a podcast interview with Joe Rogan in 2020, Musk has been exercising for quite some time now.

It's not just Twitter users. Elon Musk was recently criticized by his father, Errol Musk, in an interview on Australian radio, where he noted that he had asked his son to take a weight loss supplement. He claimed that the supplement helped Elon Musk lose weight.

Taking to Twitter, Elon also told his social media followers that the 'Zero' app he follows for weight loss is "quite good."

Elon Musk @elonmusk The Zero fasting app is quite good

In May, Musk tweeted that he uses "flights as an opportunity to fast." Recently, as fans were curious to learn about his workout routine, Musk also said that he tries lifting exercises.

What did Musk say about intermittent fasting and weight loss?

Musk stated on Twitter that he had already lost 20 pounds after experimenting with fasting. The Tesla CEO had previously opened up about it on the The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

In his extensive interview with Joe Rogan about staying healthy and working out, Musk noted that he has started working out but wishes he could fast without exercising. He said,

"The older I get, the harder [it is] to stay lean, that’s for sure.”

Opening up more, Musk also noted that he likes eating "tasty food." In his 2015 book, Musk penned the opposite. Many of his fans raised eyebrows in the past over his comments about eating in a book called Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future by Ashlee Vance. One of the quotes read,

“If there was a way that I could not eat so I could work more, I would not eat.”

On the The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Elon Musk mentioned that he does not love the treadmill even though he remains keen on lifting weights. He said,

“To be totally frank, I wouldn’t exercise at all if I could... I prefer not to exercise."

Speaking about his gym routine, the CEO added that he likes watching television to relax whenever he has to run on treadmills. He said,

"Maybe watch a show that you know if there’s a compelling show that like pulls you in."

Speaking about his workout plan, Elon Musk said that he also dabbles in other active interests like Taekwondo, karate, judo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The Tesla CEO opened up about urging his sons to learn jiu-jitsu as well. For those who do not know, Musk shares Griffin, Xavier, 16, and triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai, 14, with his first wife, Justine Musk.

Twitter reacts to Elon Musk's claims of losing weight

The Twitterati responded to Musk's weight loss with congratulatory tweets and encouraging remarks. Many social media users also made memes as the CEO announced his weight loss journey.

Maria Lamb @maria_lamb_ @elonmusk Increases life longevity too! Snacking & multiple meals per day is bad for our health contrary to what sports instructors tell us is best for our health! @elonmusk Increases life longevity too! Snacking & multiple meals per day is bad for our health contrary to what sports instructors tell us is best for our health! 🙌

Johnna Crider @JohnnaCrider1 @elonmusk Glad to hear you’re taking care of yourself and feeling great! @elonmusk Glad to hear you’re taking care of yourself and feeling great!

Karen @beaut_karen @elonmusk It's not just about diet, you should go to the gym @elonmusk It's not just about diet, you should go to the gym

cryptotina.eth 🔁 @christinatarp @elonmusk I do too!! Every night from around 11 to 7 the next morning. When I do eat again, I call it breakfast because I’m breaking my fast 🤗 @elonmusk I do too!! Every night from around 11 to 7 the next morning. When I do eat again, I call it breakfast because I’m breaking my fast 🤗

Chuck Cook @chazman



Keto On! @elonmusk 16:8 Intermittent fasting on a ketogenic diet for the last 4 years. Never felt better. Coaching others now to pass it on.Keto On! @elonmusk 16:8 Intermittent fasting on a ketogenic diet for the last 4 years. Never felt better. Coaching others now to pass it on. Keto On!

Shibetoshi Nakamoto @BillyM2k @elonmusk hey me too, i am down 8 pounds so far in a few months @elonmusk hey me too, i am down 8 pounds so far in a few months

Dirty Tesla @DirtyTesLa @elonmusk Fasting is awesome. It's really hard to get started but once you are into it (only takes a week or so) it feels right. You can also save a ton of money on food. @elonmusk Fasting is awesome. It's really hard to get started but once you are into it (only takes a week or so) it feels right. You can also save a ton of money on food.

B Burnworth @bburnworth @elonmusk Elon - my message finally reached you! I’ve been doing intermittent fasting (and dramatically reducing sugars/carbs) for 1 1/2 years. My biological age is now 9 to 15 years less than my chronological age and I feel great! @elonmusk Elon - my message finally reached you! I’ve been doing intermittent fasting (and dramatically reducing sugars/carbs) for 1 1/2 years. My biological age is now 9 to 15 years less than my chronological age and I feel great!

In the same podcast with Joe Rogan, Musk also noted that eating before sleep can harm the body. He said,

“Eating before you go to bed is a real bad idea, and actually negatively affects your sleep..."

When asked about alcohol, Elon Musk stated that it should not be consumed two to three hours before going to bed.

"Your quality of sleep will improve, and your general health will improve a lot... It’s a big deal.”

Musk noted that he has been mindful of weight gain and has been working on increasing the strength of his immune system.

