Errol Musk wives: All about Elon Musk's father as he confirms secret second child with stepdaughter 

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, recently confirmed that he welcomed a secret second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. The baby girl reportedly arrived back in 2019, but the Musk patriarch only revealed the news to media outlets on Wednesday:

“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

Pop Base @PopBase Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, announces he has welcomed a second child with his stepdaughter - who he raised since she was 4 years old.



Errol also mentioned that the pregnancy was "unplanned" and said that he was no longer with the mother of his child due to their considerable 41-year age gap:

“It’s not practical. She’s 35. Eventually if I’m still around, she might wind up back with me. Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while, but there’s a big gap… and that gap is going to show itself.”

Jana Bezuidenhout and Errol Musk also share a 5-year-old son Elliot Rush, who was born in 2017. The latter is a father to a total of seven children. He shares three children with his first wife, Maye Haldeman Musk, two with his second wife, Heide Bezuidenhout, and two with his stepdaughter Jane.

A look into Errol Musk's marriage and relationships: Musk's first marriage lasted 9 years, while the second one lasted 18 years

Errol Musk married his first wife, model Maye Haldeman Musk, in 1970. The couple welcomed three children, Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca, before parting in 1979. Following their divorce, Errol married Heide Bezuidenhouts, a young widow with two children of her own.

The pair welcomed two children together, and Errol also helped raise Heide's daughter Jana, who was four years old at the time of their wedding. Errol and Heide eventually ended their 18-year marriage and filed for divorce.

In 2017, it was shockingly revealed that Jana was pregnant with Errol Musk's child. The revelation reportedly led to his fallout with son Elon Musk and shocked his other children. In his most recent interview, Errol said:

“They still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister.”

Although Jane and Errol have called it quits, the latter revealed that she often visits his home in Pretoria with their two children:

“They spent a few days here about six months ago. And the kids were starting to get on my nerves. Then I miss them as soon as they have gone.”

Errol Musk also mentioned that he did not ask Jana for a paternity test after finding out about her second pregnancy:

“I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters … So it’s pretty obvious, you know.”

The engineer also mentioned that several other women have previously claimed that he fathered their children:

“I have about six people, women who claim that their child is my child right now. Obviously they are opportunists. [But] there was a period in Johannesburg in the ’80s that I was going out with a different woman every night. I had plenty of dates. So it’s quite conceivable that one of them could actually come back and say, ‘This is your child.’ It’s possible.”

However, Errol also said that he is open to having more children in the future:

“If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”

The revelation of Errol Musk's second child with her stepdaughter comes right after reports that claimed Elon Musk fathered two children with an executive at Neuralink, weeks before welcoming his second child with former partner Grimes.

Everything to know about Errol Musk

Errol Musk is an electromechanical engineer and businessman (Image via Getty Images)

Errol Musk is a renowned South African electromechanical engineer, pilot, sailor, political advocate, and property developer. He is also the father of Elon Musk, the world's richest man and the CEO of Tesla, Space X, and Neuralink.

The wealthy engineer was once rumored to be the co-owner of a Zambian emerald mine, a claim later debunked by Elon Musk on Twitter.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @tjq1190 @tyger_cyber @fawfulfan @_Mikemo He didn’t own an emerald mine & I worked my way through college, ending up ~$100k in student debt. I couldn’t even afford a 2nd PC at Zip2, so programmed at night & website only worked during day. Where is this bs coming from? @tjq1190 @tyger_cyber @fawfulfan @_Mikemo He didn’t own an emerald mine & I worked my way through college, ending up ~$100k in student debt. I couldn’t even afford a 2nd PC at Zip2, so programmed at night & website only worked during day. Where is this bs coming from?

According to Forbes Magazine, Errol's grandmother was Canada's first chiropractor, while his parents were the first two individuals to fly to Australia from South Africa in a single-engine airplane.

The engineer grew up in Pretoria and shared a close relationship with his father. He was elected to the Pretoria City Council in 1972 and was known for his calls against apartheid.

Errol Musk was involved in a major controversy after allegedly shooting and killing three armed intruders who broke into his Johannesburg residence. However, he later told Rolling Stone that he was never convicted for the crime as he acted in self-defense.

The businessman made news again after it was revealed that he was expecting a child with his stepdaughter Jana. This led to Elon Musk falling out with his father and calling him a "terrible human being."

However, the Tesla CEO also said his father is a brilliant engineer with a high IQ. He also told Rolling Stone that Errol Musk was "the youngest person to get a professional engineer's qualification in South Africa."

