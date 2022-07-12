What does Pippa Middleton do for a living? Lifestyle explored as she welcomes her third child with husband, James Matthews 

Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, recently welcomed her third child with husband James Matthews. The couple are also parents to three-year-old son Arthur and one-year-old daughter Grace.

According to People, the socialite-journalist reportedly gave birth to a baby girl a few weeks ago in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, where the Duchess of Cambridge previously welcomed all three of her children.

Middleton’s pregnancy was first confirmed in June after she displayed her baby bump in a green dress at London’s “Party at the Palace” concert for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

She was accompanied at the event by her husband, her brother James Middleton, his wife Alizee Thevenet and parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

The event also saw the presence of Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. A source close to Pippa Middleton reportedly told People that the socialite is planning to “have children and lead a quiet life” with her husband.

The publication also noted that the pair are likely to move to a village near Bucklebury, in Berkshire, with their children. The residence is reportedly 50 minutes from Windsor Castle, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to relocate this summer.

Everything to know about Pippa Middleton’s profession and lifestyle

Pippa Middleton is a socialite, columnist and novelist (Image via WireImage)

Pippa Middleton is a socialite, journalist and author based in the United Kingdom. She was born to Carole and Michael Middleton and is the younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Her father is a former British Airways flight dispatcher and her mother a former flight attendant. Middleton comes from a wealthy family, as her father is from a wealthy Yorkshire family associated to the British aristocracy.

Pippa Middleton initially attended St Andrew's School in Pangbourne and eventually received her education from Downe House School in Cold Ash. She then earned a sports or all-rounder scholarship at Marlborough College and later graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in English literature.

She also earned a master’s degree from University of Wales Trinity Saint David in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy. Middleton first came under the spotlight as the maid of honor during her sister’s wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Following her graduation, Middleton started working at a PR firm for luxury products in 2008 before securing a job in event management at London-based company Table Talk. That same year, she was named “the Number 1 Society Singleton” by Tatler Magazine.

Pippa Middleton also started serving as a columnist for publications like The Spectator in 2012. She also contributed to a food column in Waitrose Kitchen magazine in 2013 before being named the contributing editor of Vanity Fair.

That same year, she also began writing a fortnightly sports and social column for The Sunday Telegraph. She also worked part-time for her parents' company Party Pieces, where she edited the Party Times web magazine.

In 2012, Middleton published a book on party planning titled Celebrate, for which she received a £400,000 advance from Penguin Books.

The following year, she parted ways with her literary agency and became the director and shareholder of her own company, PXM Enterprises Limited. The company was shut down in 2017.

In 2014, Middleton became an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation. She released her second book, Heartfelt, in 2016 and donated its proceedings to the foundation.

Middleton also got engaged to hedge fund manager and former racing driver James Matthews in 2016 and tied the knot in 2017. Matthews is the heir to the Scottish feudal title of Laird of Glen Affric, a 10,000 acre Scottish estate.

The entrepreneur is set to inherit the title and property upon his father’s demise, which will also lead to Pippa Middleton becoming Lady Glen Affric. Matthews and Middleton enjoy a lavish lifestyle with their children.

The pair also bought the Bucklebury Farm in West Berkshire in 2020, where they are likely to relocate in the days to come.

