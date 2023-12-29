"I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time": Sydney Sweeney on her fiancé Jonathan Davino

Euphoria star American actress Sydney Sweeney gave fans a glimpse of her extremely private love life when she spoke openly and candidly of her long-time partner, businessman Jonathan Davino, in an interview with Glamour UK in December 2023.

During the interview, the 26-year-old actress admitted that finding a steady and stable relationship in Hollywood is very rare.

Sydney Bernice Sweeney said:

"I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age."

Elaborating on why she decided to keep her relationship private, Sweeney pointed out how fans love tearing down and disparaging a celebrity, which prompted her to keep her love life secret.

She categorically stated:

"What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down."

The actress had also previously addressed her relationship with her fiancé and has expressed nothing but love and admiration for Davino who is also her "best friend."

Sydney Sweeney dreams of a picturesque, Pinterest wedding and plans on having a big family with fiancé

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have been dating since 2018, and the couple got engaged in 2022. In the interview, the Voyeurs actress revealed that she has been harboring the desire to get married and has even Pinterest boards full of wedding destinations, decor, and ideas that will inspire her wedding plans.

Sydney Sweeney said:

"What girl doesn’t create a Pinterest board for their wedding?"

She further elaborated on the matter:

"I started making that when I was like 10. I don’t have a color scheme yet. I’m more of an experienced planner, so I’m like, 'What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?"

The actress also spoke about wanting to have a big family with fiancé Jonathan Davino. As per the interview, she wants to have "four kids" and to be involved in teaching them various things.

She further added in detail:

"I dream of teaching them how to ski when they’re little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination. That’s something I really, really look forward to."

Having cousins who are already married and have embraced parenthood, Sydney Sweeney feels that she is being left behind, and that has further encouraged her to get married and build her very own family.

"All my friends or cousins are married and having kids. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m behind the train right now. How can I pick it up?'"

Sydney Sweeney says she enjoys working with Davino

Jonathan Davino was only into business before he met Sydney Sweeney. However, since then, the couple has worked together several times. The couple has co-produced Sweeney's latest project, the rom-com Anyone But You.

In the interview, the Reality actress gushed about how great it is to be able to work with her "best friend," who is also very smart:

"It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice … And it’s nice. I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time?"

Fans will get to see the actress portraying Julia Carpenter in the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web, which is slated to be released on February 16, 2024.