I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream on Paramount+- Trailer, release date, and more 

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream is an enthralling three-part docuseries that will transport viewers to the eventful era of glam metal in the 1980s. Scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on July 18, 2023, this series will delve into the music, culture, and fascinating individuals that made this period truly unforgettable.

The docuseries chronicles the journeys of five individuals who bravely pursued their dreams in the fiercely competitive realm of '80s metal. It delves into the exhilarating moments of fame and triumph, as well as the profound hardships faced both personally and within society.

Unmasking the music realm of I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream: Trailer and plot insights

The 30-second-long trailer gives viewers a glimpse at the world back in the 1980s when metal music was in vogue. It extracts previously unheard tales of bands that defined the era while also shedding light on the experiences and journeys of remarkable rock stars.

It portrays how 80s hair metal received its first heartbeat among audiences and became an overnight trend. The docu-series showcases interviews, excerpts, and stories from numerous musicians who lived and witnessed the 80s era. The 3-part series aims to dig deeper into exploring the awakening journey of music artists and musicians and their destination to become global icons, particularly the stories of the early years of Skid Row, Winger, Twisted Sister, Vixen, and The Scream.

Throughout the series, viewers can anticipate gaining an understanding of the extravagant ways of life that defined the period. I Wanna Rock also promises to illuminate the culmination of the 80s hair metal era. It implies that the music suddenly ceased to be played, leaving a lasting impression on those implicated. This unforeseen ending seems to have impacted the individuals interviewed, with one person sharing how it profoundly affected them emotionally.

The official synopsis of I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dreamer IMDb, reads:

"Follows five dreamy young men chasing stardom in the ruthless world of '80s metal."

As mentioned earlier, the plot will revolve around five ambitious singers who grapple to make a stand in the 80s metal music era that was once a sensation. It will depict the downfalls and success stories of these individuals with an explicit view of the metal genre of the era mentioned.

Stars behind the docu-series I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream

The iconic documentary will feature anecdotes, real-life experiences, and interviews with several musicians and bands of that era, including John Corabi, Janet Gardner, Vicky Hamilton, Dave Sabo, Kip Winger, Jonathan Daniel Horowitz, Taime Downe, Marti Frederiksen, Lonn Friend, John Greenberg, Wayne Isham, Riki Rachtman, Dee Snider, Katherine Turman, and Craig A. Williams.

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream is directed by Tyler Measom, produced under the stewardship of Barry Barclay, Floris Bauer, Allison Borreli Chad Gervich, and John Greenberg, and edited by Brian Goetz. The series also features its score credits from Johanna Cranitch.

The highly anticipated docu-series I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream is slated for release on July 18, 2023, on Paramount+. The excitement among fans is palpable, as the series will bring back the nostalgic 80s metal music era and showcase the transformative journeys of the individuals who cemented themselves as rockstars of the metal genre.