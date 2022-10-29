“I want to be claimed”: Shareese calls out Sampson for not telling everyone about her in Ready to Love reunion

OWN's (Oprah Winfrey Network) Ready to Love returned for its final reunion episode on Friday night, October 28, 2022. After a dramatic and entertaining season, the famed reality TV series has officially come to an end. The final part of the reunion featured a lot of confrontations and revelations, key among them being the issue between Shareese and Sampson.

During season 6 of Ready to Love, Shareese and Sampson had initially bonded and shared their feelings for each other. But eventually things got out of hand, and the two decided to end what was between them.

This week, the topic of what happened between them was brought up again, and Shareese didn't hold back from sharing her thoughts on what she wanted.

Although the singletons who appeared on Ready to Love were in search of a partner, at the end of the day it was still a competition. Everyone was pursuing multiple people at once, trying to see who they had a true connection with. This is what Shareese had an issue with.

She shared that even after everyone started settling down with one person and claiming that they were official with them, Sampson didn't do so. The Ready to Love star then revealed that all she expected was for Sampson to "claim" her and acknowledge that he was serious about her in front of others:

"Whoever else was claimed, I want to be claimed. I was willing to give us a chance. I was. My whole heart was in."

Sampson defends himself as Shareese opens up about their relationship in the Ready to Love reunion

When the host asked the ladies what they thought Sampson did wrong, Brandi said that she wanted more from him because she wanted to feel connected to him. Shareese also opened up about her dynamic with him, saying that all she wanted on the show was for Samson to claim that she was "the one."

She said:

"What I was getting from the ladies was that he was not telling them that I was the one. That's all I wanted was for him to let them know."

After hearing what Shareese said, Sampson defended his actions, saying:

"Every lady on the show understood me better than Shareese did. Which was unfortunate because I invested more time in her. I told her that. I didn't come outside and claim it that 'you're the one'."

When the host asked Shareese if she understood what Sampson had said, she replied:

"I just wanted him to say listen, 'It's me and you' that's it and actions speak louder with whatever you do with everybody else."

Sampson then rebutted and told the Ready to Love star that he was hoping she would do the same for him. He added had that love for him was a reciprocation and that he had believed in her despite the drama surrounding her.

Later in the episode, Sampson also admitted that he now had a new girlfriend.

Here's more on what happened this week on the Ready to Love reunion

Apart from Shareese and Sampson's drama, this week, viewers also got to witness the ladies call out Justice for his antics. This angered him so much that he stormed off stage for a moment. The host also had a sit-down with Mike and Brandi to discuss their relationship.

When asked what she liked about Mike, Brandi said that she felt like Mike was shy but still had confidence. She shared that Mike made it known to her that he was checking her out, adding that she wanted to be pursued and chosen.

Ready to Love has been renewed for Season 7. More details on the same will be revealed soon.

