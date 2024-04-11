"I want to make that kind of money": Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively share their feelings about having famous siblings

Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively recently opened up about their experience of having famous sisters during the April 7 episode of the iHeartRadio podcast, Sibling Revelry. The pair have actresses Kate Hudson and Blake Lively as their siblings, respectively.

During the latest episode, the host admitted that while he was “happy” for his siblings, mainly Kate and Wyatt Russell, he does wish for the same level of success:

"There's always a part of me that's like, 'F*ck, man, why can't I do that? I want to do a role like that. I want to work with people like that. I want to make that kind of money. I don't want to be f*cking hustling for everything. Not that it takes away from how I feel about them, my love for them and my gratitude and how happy I am for the success."

Robyn then admitted that she agreed with the American actor as she also has a popular younger sister, Blake.

Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively open up about their siblings' success on latest podcast episode

Robyn Lively is an American actress known for her roles in the films Teen Witch, The Karate Kid Part III, Santa Who?, and more. Oliver Hudson has also accumulated a lot of following from various projects such as Rules of Engagement, Nashville, and the Fox horror comedy, Scream Queens.

Oliver Hudson spoke about his sister Kate Hudson and his step-brother Wyatt in his latest Sibling Revelry episode:

"There's parts of me that wish I was further along that wish that I chose career a little bit more over fun. You know I look at my sister my brother... But f*ck, I’m not afraid to admit that I have envy. It’s there," he said.

Oliver Hudson is the son of Goldie Hawn and actor Bill Hudson. He grew up in a blended family with his sister Kate, stepbrother Boston Russell, and half-brother Wyatt Russell, who is his mother and stepfather Kurt Russell's son. Bill, Oliver and Kate's father also has three other children, Lalania, Zach, and Emily Hudson.

In Sunday's sit-down, Robyn Lively agreed with the actor's sentiments, saying:

"I totally understand that, for sure. Do I have those same feelings where I’m like, ‘Ugh, she’s getting to work with so-and-so. That’s so amazing’? Honestly, I am so proud of her. Everything she’s gotten and she has, she’s earned. I don’t have that piece where I’m envious and wishing it were me. In a healthy way, I do think, ‘Oh, I would die to work with so-and-so.’ That I do, because I’ve been in this industry for so long."

Robyn also noted that out of everyone in her family, Blake was “the most unexpected” one to have hit “that kind of fame” because of how shy she was. She complimented her sister saying the "hustle is real" and that Blake's life is "a lot. It’s a lot of work to maintain that."

The Gossip Girl actress and Robyn are half-siblings from their mother Elaine Lively's marriages to Ronald Otis and Ernie Lively, respectively.

During the episode, Oliver Hudson also admitted that he had a crush on Robyn when she played the role of Goldy Hawn's (his mother) daughter in the 1986 movie, Wildcats.