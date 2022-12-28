"I want my sister to be happy and safe": FINNEAS defends Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford age gap 

American Grammy-award winning musician, Finneas has had enough with the ongoing criticism about sister Billie EIlish’s relationship with her boyfriend and The Neighborhood frontman, Jesse Rutherford.

The 25-year old singer and record producer publicly addressed the recent criticism that Billie Eilish has drawn for dating Rutherford, who is ten years older than her.

It all started when a TikTok user made a snappy video in response to Finneas’s recent video. The user, who goes by the username @gaybutboring, pointed out the 10-year-old age difference between Eilish, and her current boyfriend. In the video, she said:

“Oh yeah? Well, your sister’s dating a 31 year old man and your music is s–tty.”

Finneas replied to the video in the comments section of the video. Backing his sister , the singer said:

“I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”

Finneas supports Billie Eilish’s relationship with The Neighbourhood singer, Jesse Rutherford

The 10-year age gap between Billie Eilish and The Neighborhood singer does not sit well with many fans, and they have been vocal about their criticism. Apart from the age gap, some fans have accused Rutherford of grooming, as reported by PaperMag. These fans have noted that Rutherford has known Eilish since 2017, when she was 15, and he was 26.

Moreover, some fans have claimed that there is a power imbalance between the couple due to the emotional maturity that exists in people in their 20s and 30s.

hannah fitzpatrick @HannahFitzpatr7 I’m sorry, but as much as I enjoy billie eilish, the part of her vanity fair interview where she said she “pulled” Jesse Rutherford really does not sit right with me. They’ve known each other since she was 15. His band was her first concert. She didn’t “pull” him; she was groomed I’m sorry, but as much as I enjoy billie eilish, the part of her vanity fair interview where she said she “pulled” Jesse Rutherford really does not sit right with me. They’ve known each other since she was 15. His band was her first concert. She didn’t “pull” him; she was groomed

The artist has previously supported Billie Eilish’s relationship with Rutherford. In November, the singer told E! News:

“Listen, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Hollywood Life cited a source who said that Finneas has known The Neighborhood vocalist for some time and approves of their relationship.

The source reportedly told the publication:

“Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie’s] brother Finneas, who is so important to her. Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her.”

Billie Eilish dressed up as a baby for Halloween in response to criticising fans

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford recently responded to their criticizing fans by dressing up as a baby and an old man respectively for Halloween. While Eilish dressed up like a baby with a bonnet and a diaper, Rutherford wore a bald cap with gray hair.

bay @godsfair that billie eilish shit is actually concerning like wdym youre 20 dressed as a baby with your 31 yr old bf dressed as a grandpa🤨🤨 its so blatantly weird and gross and no one around her is protecting her that billie eilish shit is actually concerning like wdym youre 20 dressed as a baby with your 31 yr old bf dressed as a grandpa🤨🤨 its so blatantly weird and gross and no one around her is protecting her

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday alongside Rutherford, where she can be seen cutting a candy cane cake. Her Instagram stories featured guests including Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavinge among others.

Before Jesse Rutherford, Eilish had dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, whom she broke up with in May. Vorce, who was 30 at the time on his Instagram post, noted that the relationship just ended and that nobody cheated on anyone.

