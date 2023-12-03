"I don't want somebody in my house": Linda Evangelista on wanting to remain single

Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista has had a stellar career in the limelight. Considered one of the most successful and influential fashion models of all time, Evangelista has been a revered guest at several interviews where she gave the world a piece of her mind.

In her latest interview with the UK Sunday Times in November 2023, the former model opened up about not wanting to have a romantic partner anymore.

She said:

"I don’t want somebody in my house."

In the same interview, the fashion icon divulged details on the aftermath of a botched beauty enhancement procedure and how that left her feeling about interacting with people. However, Linda Evangelista's take on romantic relationships stood out most in the interview.

"I don't blame myself anymore": Linda Evangelista speaks up on forgiving herself for undergoing cosmetic procedure

Linda Evangelista spoke about forgiving herself for undergoing fat-freezing, which ended up being botched. She started living as a recluse as a result of her depression. But her son Augustin reinvigorated her desire to live freely when he innocently asked her, "Remember when you used to have fun?" which prompted her to ditch the guilt.

She said:

"I don’t blame myself anymore."

Arriving at a guilt-free conscience is a difficult process, and the 50-year-old fashion model is still in the process of reaching there.

She further spoke regarding the matter:

"I’m not completely rid of it, but I work hard at getting rid of the guilt and the shame. And I’m not letting it ruin my life. I wouldn’t have stayed locked up if I’d known how many people cared."

In an interview with PEOPLE in February 2022, for the first time since her CoolSculpting tragedy, Linda Evangelista acknowledged the pain, suffering, and emotional setbacks the botched procedure had on her. As someone who loved being on the "catwalk," she had started to dread running into someone for fear of being seen with her disfigurations.

In the interview with PEOPLE, she recounted the shame, horror, and trauma that she had experienced:

"I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer. I'm willing to finally speak."

In the interview with the Sunday Times, Evangelista revealed how her tragedy with CoolSculpting left her "permanently disfigured" and that she has had to suffer from breast cancer twice. In correlating her botched cosmetic surgery with her refusal to date, Linda Evangelista clarified in the interview that her reluctance to find a partner for life prior to the CoolSculpting incident.

In opening up about her journey of struggling to recognize and love her new body image, the model has shown that she is no longer going to hide herself out of fear anymore.

"I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore": Evangelista's choice to remain single

In the interview with the Sunday Times, Evangelista declared that she is no longer interested in sleeping with anyone and that she'd much rather live alone.

She said:

"I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore...I don’t want to hear somebody breathing."

Linda Evangelista married Gérald Marie, a former model agency boss, in 1987, and their marriage ended in 1993. After this short-lived marriage, Evangelista's fling with French businessman François-Henri Pinault led to the birth of their son, Augustine James Evangelista. However, the couple chose not to get together, and Pinault later married Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, with whom he shares a daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.

In the interview, Linda Evangelista declared that she is not going to look for someone to spend her life together with:

"I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone."

Since her CoolSculpting tragedy, Linda Evangelista has been extremely vocal about her experience, using it as a cautionary tale to spread awareness about the potential side effects of CoolSculpting for others who might contemplate undergoing the same procedure.