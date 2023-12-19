 "I wanted it to be an absolute celebration of the LGBTQ community"- Hannah Waddingham opens up on her Christmas special

Out of all the special presentations that took over both television and streaming platforms over the past month, Apple TV+'s special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas surely struck the right chords for fans around the world as the celebratory special indulged in the true spirit of the holidays.

The special featured exceptional vocals and renditions of holiday classics from the London Colosseum performed by Waddingham herself and also featured her Ted Lasso castmates backstage. Waddingham has had an expansive career, but Ted Lasso remains the show where she gained the most popularity with her portrayal of the reluctant AFC Richmond owner.

However, for Hannah Waddingham, this special meant more than just celebrating Christmas or the holidays. In fact, this was her intended love letter to the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking about this special to the Advocate Channel, Waddingham said:

"More than anything, I wanted it to be an absolute celebration of the LGBTQ community, because of being a patron of the London Gay Men's Chorus and the fact that they are absolutely magnificent musicians. And my beloved friends Scott Baker and Patrick Davey, the Fabulous Lounge Swingers, who, without doubt, are the most successful, loving marriage. They got married about 10 years ago. They are two of my daughter's godparents."

She also elaborated on the same in the interview with Advocate channel.

"Anything that I can do to highlight the beauty of the souls that I have around me from the LGBTQ community, I will do it always"- Hannah Waddingham on her special

Hannah Waddingham is not only a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community but also extremely driven towards their representation. This new Apple TV+ special, which is still available to stream on the platform, also featured her friend Luke Evans, the Fabulous Lounge Swingers comprised of Scott Baker and Patrick Davey, and the entire London Gay Men’s Chorus.

Speaking about her undying support, Waddingham said:

"I needed to have representation of the LGBTQ community showing it’s not all about flounce or about glitter and whatever — that they are beautiful people that I would never be without."

She continued:

"I am a kindred spirit with the whole LGBTQ community. I find there is something about people whose desire in life to be who they are is suppressed by others...I find it utterly appalling and anything that I can do to highlight the beauty of the souls that I have around me from the LGBTQ community, I will do it always."

With her heart in the right place and advocating for equal representation, Hannah Waddingham successfully delivered a memorable Christmas special. The Apple TV+ special holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So, if you have missed it on the Thanksgiving weekend, here is your cue to revisit this exceptional Apple TV+ classic.

Hannah Waddingham is an English actress and singer who began her career in dinner theatre, performing in the interactive comedy Joni and Gina's Wedding. She went on to make a mark in the film and TV show business, bagging roles in the HBO series Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz, Sex Education, and Regent's Park revival of Into the Woods.

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas is available for streaming on Apple TV+.