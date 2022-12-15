"I will always save the last dance for you": Allison Hoker leads tributes for Stephen 'Twitch' Boss as DJ dies aged 40

American dancer, TV personality, and former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, recently passed away at the age of 40. According to Page Six, his death was ruled as suicide on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Speaking to People, his wife, Allison Hoker, confirmed the dancer's demise in a moving statement about his heartwarming nature and his love for "family, friends, and community." Hoker called him the "backbone of their family," and applauded him as the "best husband and father," and an "inspiration to his fans."

Stephen with his wife Allison in 2017 (image via Getty Images)

She praised Twitch's "legacy and positive impact," and requested that fans offer her family privacy during this difficult time. Concluding her touching statement, the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant had a message for her late husband:

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

"You never know what's happening between the ears": Celebrities and netizens offer their condolences

The devastating news of Twitch's suicide has left his fans and family in despair. Many internet users took to social media to express their grief over the loss of a "light and beautiful soul."

Tributes and prayers quickly poured in from celebrities and fans alike as the news spread. Many sent their love and strength to the grieving family. Others spoke of the Boss's kind and warm nature, calling him full of "pure love and light."

Many celebrities who worked with him, like Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez, took to the micro-blogging platform to offer their condolences to the family.

Here are some of the tweets seen in light of the dancer's demise:

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong.

🕊️ Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️

jlo @JLo Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for Twitch, his wife and children Sending you love and strength 🤍 Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for Twitch, his wife and childrenSending you love and strength 🤍 Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…💔 Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for Twitch, his wife and children 🙏 Sending you love and strength 🤍 https://t.co/FgDKxOfDOe

Justin Timberlake @jtimberlake It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through. It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.

Tommy Chong @tommychong Sometimes the happiest looking people from the outside are struggling on the inside. RIP Twitch #RIPTwitch Sometimes the happiest looking people from the outside are struggling on the inside. RIP Twitch #RIPTwitch

JOE MANGANIELLO @JoeManganiello Man, I’m going to miss this guy. My heart breaks for his family. There was nothing but light and positivity radiating from him every time we spent time together.

RIP Twitch Man, I’m going to miss this guy. My heart breaks for his family. There was nothing but light and positivity radiating from him every time we spent time together.RIP Twitch https://t.co/8uFtbXjjPb

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. https://t.co/lW8Q5HZonx

💜Ms. AndiPants!!💜 @angrace2009 🏽🕊 My deepest sympathy for his family!! This is so sad! I loved watching him and his dance and how he always had a huge smile on his face! You just never know! R.I.P. Twitch. You just don't know how much you will be missed!!🏽🕊 My deepest sympathy for his family!! This is so sad! I loved watching him and his dance and how he always had a huge smile on his face! You just never know! R.I.P. Twitch. You just don't know how much you will be missed!!💔😥🙏🏽🕊 https://t.co/F9s7upIe6w

Russell Dickerson @russelled Not tWitch!!! Y’all, please check in on your people. What a light in this world lost… I’ve followed this dude for a while and every single post brought a smile to my face. You never know what could be happening inside tho. Jesus be near to his family please!!!!! Not tWitch!!! Y’all, please check in on your people. What a light in this world lost… I’ve followed this dude for a while and every single post brought a smile to my face. You never know what could be happening inside tho. Jesus be near to his family please!!!!!

em🎗 @s0mwhereinkauai i never realized until today that the general public knew twitch from the ellen show. he was so so much more than that. he was such a light and inspiration in the dance world i never realized until today that the general public knew twitch from the ellen show. he was so so much more than that. he was such a light and inspiration in the dance world

Twitterati also brought forth the need to address the "horrible disease" that is depression, with many asking to check up on their loved ones or receive help if they are "struggling" or in a "crisis."

Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter about mental health:

Wanda Sykes @iamwandasykes Heartbroken and struggling to make sense of this tremendous loss. tWitch’s warmth and energy was unmatched. Sending my love to his wife Allison and their children.



If you are struggling or in crisis, call or text 988, help is available. Heartbroken and struggling to make sense of this tremendous loss. tWitch’s warmth and energy was unmatched. Sending my love to his wife Allison and their children.If you are struggling or in crisis, call or text 988, help is available. https://t.co/7XF0wa55ai

Eli Pinkerman @eli_pinkerman Rest easy, Twitch. Let it be said that the people who seem the happiest may be secretly fighting their demons. With the stress of the holidays and the world we live in, it's important to check in on your friends. You may never know what kind of pain they're going through. Rest easy, Twitch. Let it be said that the people who seem the happiest may be secretly fighting their demons. With the stress of the holidays and the world we live in, it's important to check in on your friends. You may never know what kind of pain they're going through. https://t.co/yWCRNiDpbF

NurseKelsey (she/her) 🌈✨🎉❤️🏳️‍🌈 @nursekelsey



To those of us who’ve been there, it’s unfortunately not unfathomable.



Check on your strong friends today. The only people shocked by how someone like tWitch can look so happy but be so depressed he killed himself are those who have never felt that pull to end it.To those of us who’ve been there, it’s unfortunately not unfathomable.Check on your strong friends today. The only people shocked by how someone like tWitch can look so happy but be so depressed he killed himself are those who have never felt that pull to end it.To those of us who’ve been there, it’s unfortunately not unfathomable. Check on your strong friends today. ❤️

Jenny Lorenzo 🇨🇺✨ @JENNIZZLES The passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss has weighed heavily on my spirit all day. I can’t wrap my mind around the reality. Around the family he left behind. Around the pain he was concealing all this time. Humanity really needs to come together. Empathy and kindness now. #RIPTwitch The passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss has weighed heavily on my spirit all day. I can’t wrap my mind around the reality. Around the family he left behind. Around the pain he was concealing all this time. Humanity really needs to come together. Empathy and kindness now. #RIPTwitch

Who was Stephen 'Twitch' Boss?

Stephen Boss was an American freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and television personality. He is best known for his dancing in the Step Up movies and his performances on the show So You Think You Can Dance.

He was frequently featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. In August 2020, he became the co-producer of Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.

He hosted several reality TV shows as well, including Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, which Twitch compèred with his now-wife, Allison.

Boss married fellow So You Think You Can Dance contestant Allison Hoker on December 10, 2013. The couple celebrated their ninth anniversary just a few days ago. Here is a post the hip-hop dancer shared on the day with the caption:

"Happy anniversary my love."

According to People, Hoker informed the Los Angeles Police Department that Twitch had left their home without taking his car, which was unusual behavior for the dance on December 13, 2022. His death was ruled a suicide.

Stephen Boss is survived by his wife and three kids, Weslie (14), Maddox (6), and Zaia (3).

Poll : 0 votes