"I will always save the last dance for you": Allison Hoker leads tributes for Stephen 'Twitch' Boss as DJ dies aged 40

American dancer, TV personality, and former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, recently passed away at the age of 40. According to Page Six, his death was ruled as suicide on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Speaking to People, his wife, Allison Hoker, confirmed the dancer's demise in a moving statement about his heartwarming nature and his love for "family, friends, and community." Hoker called him the "backbone of their family," and applauded him as the "best husband and father," and an "inspiration to his fans."
She praised Twitch's "legacy and positive impact," and requested that fans offer her family privacy during this difficult time. Concluding her touching statement, the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant had a message for her late husband:
"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
"You never know what's happening between the ears": Celebrities and netizens offer their condolences
The devastating news of Twitch's suicide has left his fans and family in despair. Many internet users took to social media to express their grief over the loss of a "light and beautiful soul."
Tributes and prayers quickly poured in from celebrities and fans alike as the news spread. Many sent their love and strength to the grieving family. Others spoke of the Boss's kind and warm nature, calling him full of "pure love and light."
Many celebrities who worked with him, like Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez, took to the micro-blogging platform to offer their condolences to the family.
Here are some of the tweets seen in light of the dancer's demise:
Twitterati also brought forth the need to address the "horrible disease" that is depression, with many asking to check up on their loved ones or receive help if they are "struggling" or in a "crisis."
Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter about mental health:
Who was Stephen 'Twitch' Boss?
Stephen Boss was an American freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and television personality. He is best known for his dancing in the Step Up movies and his performances on the show So You Think You Can Dance.
He was frequently featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. In August 2020, he became the co-producer of Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.
He hosted several reality TV shows as well, including Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, which Twitch compèred with his now-wife, Allison.
Boss married fellow So You Think You Can Dance contestant Allison Hoker on December 10, 2013. The couple celebrated their ninth anniversary just a few days ago. Here is a post the hip-hop dancer shared on the day with the caption:
"Happy anniversary my love."
According to People, Hoker informed the Los Angeles Police Department that Twitch had left their home without taking his car, which was unusual behavior for the dance on December 13, 2022. His death was ruled a suicide.
Stephen Boss is survived by his wife and three kids, Weslie (14), Maddox (6), and Zaia (3).