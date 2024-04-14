"I don't have the words": Killer Mike offers tribute to Rico Wade as Organized Noize member dies at 52

Rico Wade, member of the Atlanta-based production trio Organized Noize, recently passed away at the age of 52. American rapper and activist, Killer Mike, announced the news with a heartfelt message on his social media.

On Saturday, April 13, the 48-year-old went on Instagram to pay tribute to his close friend.

"I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am praying for your wife and children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into the Dungeon Family, mentorship, friendship, and brotherhood. Idk where I would be without y’all," Mike wrote.

Wade was also the founding member of the Dungeon Family, a 1990s hip-hop group with 10 artists. The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Killer Mike shares heartfelt post in light of Rico Wade’s death at 52

Michael Santiago Render, better known by his stage name Killer Mike, spoke about producer and singer Rico Wade after his death. Both Killer and Wade were vocal members of the Atlanta-based hip-hop collective Dungeon Family.

Ray Murray, Sleepy Brown, and Wade were co-founders of the group while Mike, Big Boi, André 3000, CeeLo Green, Big Rube, Big Gipp, Khujo, and, later, Wade's cousin, Future joined in as members. Dungeon Family was a popular Southern hip-hop group with heavy funk and soul influences.

On Saturday, Killer Mike paid tribute to his fellow artist and friend. He spoke about what Rico Wade taught him, saying:

"This is a part of the journey. You told me 'It ain't been hard throughout the journey, it's been a Journey.' The journey ain't gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma 'Stay Down on it'......we all are. Love and Respect, Michael."

Rico Wade was also known for his collaborations with OutKast, Goodie Mob, Cool Breeze, and others. The trio worked on several projects, which included producing R&B hits for TLC such as Waterfalls and Mista with Blackberry Molasses. Killer Mike made his recording debut on Outkast's fourth album Stankonia.

Along with the rapper, Wade's family also released a statement that read:

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of our son, father, husband, and brother. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a talented individual who touched the lives of so many. We ask that you respect the legacy of our loved one and our privacy at this time."

In 2016, Rico Wade told his story regarding the history of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family in a documentary titled The Art of Organized Noize. A year later, the producer expressed his pride in the successes of the Dungeon Family members, in an interview with Albumism.

The collective members have individually achieved a lot through the years, including multiple Grammy wins, gold, and platinum plaques. He said:

"Music is life. It's a blessing we have the monuments. We got some stuff that wasn't a waste of time. It was truly time well spent."

Rico Wade has a studio in Alanta's East Point neighborhood, called “the Dungeon.” It is famous for being the birthplace of many of the 1990s era’s hits. The place was also featured in many of the songs. Outkast rapped, “We havin’ a smoke out in the Dungeon with the Mary Jane,” on his 1994 debut track Ain’t No Thang.

Rico Wade is survived by his wife Debbie Wade, two sons, mother, and siblings.