Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment have officially joined forces for the highly anticipated Kiss Of Death co-headlining tour. This thrilling collaboration promises to deliver an unforgettable live experience, igniting stages across 17 electrifying cities throughout the United States.

The Kiss Of Death tour announcement has sent shockwaves through the music community, raising anticipation levels with both Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment renowned for their captivating performances and powerful music, this dynamic merge is expected to create a monumental event that will resonate through the annals of rock history.

Presale for the tour will go on sale via Blabbermouth.net on July 19 at 10 am local time, while the general sale will go on sale on July 21 at 10 am local time via the band's official websites.

Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment's tour will begin in Gary and end in Wheeling

Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment will kick off the tour with their concert in Gary, Indiana which is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2023. The tour is scheduled to wrap up with their Wheeling, West Virginia concert on December 2, 2023.

Here are the date and venues for the tour:

November 3, 2023 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

November 4, 2023 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Dome At America's Center

November 5, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

November 7, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Blue Ribbon Pavilion (Indiana Fairgrounds)

November 8, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 9, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

November 11, 2023 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Events Center

November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

November 14, 2023 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Arena

November 16, 2023 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

November 17, 2023 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

November 18, 2023 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

November 20, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

November 21, 2023 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

November 22, 2023 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

November 24, 2023 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

November 25, 2023 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

November 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

November 30, 2023 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

December 1, 2023 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

December 2, 2023 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena

Learn more about Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment

Ice Nine Kills

Ice Nine Kills is an American metalcore band known for their distinctive blend of heavy music, theatrical performances, and horror-themed lyrics. Founded in 2002 in Boston, Massachusetts, the band's name is inspired by Kurt Vonnegut's novel Cat's Cradle. Led by vocalist Spencer Charnas, their music often incorporates elements of metalcore, post-hardcore, and pop-punk, appealing to a diverse audience.

Ice Nine Kills gained significant recognition with their fourth studio album, The Silver Scream (2018), featuring tracks inspired by classic horror films like A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Shining. Their captivating live performances, complete with horror-inspired costumes and visuals, have earned them a devoted fan base.

With a penchant for combining macabre storytelling and powerful melodies, Ice Nine Kills continues to push creative boundaries and remains a force to be reckoned with in the metalcore genre.

In This Moment

In This Moment is a multi-genre American metal band formed in 2005, renowned for its experimental and theatrical approach to music. Founded by vocalist Maria Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth, the band's sound blends elements of metalcore, alternative metal, industrial, and electronic music. Their versatility allows them to create a unique and diverse musical experience.

Fronted by the charismatic Maria Brink, In This Moment explores empowerment, femininity, and self-acceptance through their thought-provoking lyrics and elaborate stage performances. Maria's distinctive vocals, along with the band's heavy riffs and atmospheric soundscapes, contribute to their distinct and captivating style.

Their breakthrough album, Blood (2012), received critical acclaim and commercial success, propelling them to mainstream recognition. In This Moment's discography includes hits like Whore, Adrenalize, and The In-Between, showcasing their ability to blend aggression with emotional depth.

Overall, In This Moment continues to evolve its sound, mesmerizing audiences with its theatrics and demonstrating its capacity to push the boundaries of modern metal music.