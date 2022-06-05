ID's American Monster on June 5, 2022: What did Gilbert Dossett's estranged wife Brenda do and where is she now?

ID's American Monster delves deep into the death of Gilbert Dossett in its upcoming June 5 episode, titled Life on the Lake. Dossett was found shot dead in his bedroom on May 20, 2014 by his stepdaughter's boyfriend Mason Hughes.

Dossett was married to Brenda Moore and the couple was planning to file for divorce before his death. Read further ahead to find out more about Gilbert Dossett's ex-wife Brenda Moore and her involvement in his death.

Did Brenda Moore kill her estranged husband Gilbert Dossett?

Brenda Moore met Gilbert Dossett in 2001 in Evansville, Indiana. The two worked as cab drivers for the same company. The couple soon started dating and decided to move in together before eventually getting married in 2002.

In May 2014, tension arose in the family when the couple got into an argument after Brenda told her husband that her daughter Nikki's boyfriend was moving in with them. Dossett did not approve of it and the couple soon decided to get separated. According to Erica Kinsler, Dossett's daughter from a previous marriage, Dossett called her and said that they were planning to file for a divorce soon.

On May 20, 2014, Dossett was found shot dead at his home. During the subsequent investigation, Brenda Moore told the police that she'd gone to Dossett's house along with her daughter's boyfriend to pick up some things from the garage. In a shocking turn of events, Moore was caught on audio, telling her son Nicholas at the station that she was scared if Mason would ''crack'' and that they had to ''get rid of the gun.''

This gave a new angle to the police, who then accused Moore of commissioning Hughes to kill her ex-husband in return for a vehicle that she'd promised to purchase for him. The motive behind the murder, the police claimed, was Dossett's $48,000 life insurance policy (according to Investigation Discovery.)

Police subsequently arrested Mason Hughes, who confessed to having shot Dossett in the head while he was sleeping after he and Moore entered Dossett's house using her key. He said they'd previously got into the house using Moore's key to take a gun from Dossett's closet.

After killing Dossett, Hughes, in order to make it look like a burglary, turned over the furniture. He also said he killed Dossett at the behest of Moore, who'd promised that she'd buy him a vehicle if he killed her estranged husband.

Where is Brenda Moore now?

In November 2014, Brenda Moore pled guilty to murder and agreed to testify against Hughes. She was handed a 60-year prison sentence. In April 2015, Mason Hughes also pled guilty to the murder of Gilbert Dossett and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Both Moore and Hughes are not eligible for parole until 2044. Brenda, currently in her 50s, is serving her 60-year sentence at the Rockville Correctional Facility in Parke County, Indiana.

You can watch ID's American Monster - Life on the Lake on June 5, 2022 at 9/8c.

