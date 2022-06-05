What happened to Gilbert Dossett? American Monster June 5 episode to explore murder-for-hire plot

The upcoming episode of ID's American Monster, which airs on June 5, 2022, delves deep into the murder of Gilbert Dossett. Dossett was found dead at his home on May 20, 2014, by his stepdaughter's boyfriend. Subsequent investigations revealed certain disturbing truths that shocked the Dossett family.

Read further ahead to discover what happened to Gilbert Dossett ahead of the June 5 episode of American Monster, titled Life on the Lake.

Who was Gilbert Dossett?

Gilbert Dossett was a resident of Evansville, Indiana. He was working as a taxi driver in the city when he met his future wife, Brenda Moore, in 2001. Moore also drove a taxi for the same company Dossett was working for.

As per Dossett's daughter Erica Kensler, the couple soon began seeing each other and moved in together. According to various family members, the pair got along really well, and they got married a year later, in 2002.

Twelve years later, Moore's daughter from a previous relationship, Nikki, started dating a teenager named Mason Hughes, whom she met online. The two got closer, and a month later, Nikki's mother told her husband that her daughter's boyfriend was moving in with them.

This led to an argument between the couple, and soon, Dossett called his daughter Erica Kinsler and said they'd decided to separate.

What Happened to Gilbert Dossett?

In a shocking turn of events, Dossett was found dead at his home on May 20, 2014. An investigation soon began, and when the police questioned Moore, she admitted that she'd gone to Dossett's house and her stepdaughter's boyfriend to pick up some things from the garage.

As the police brought several family members to the station for questioning, a significant turning point occurred when Moore was caught on audio telling her son Nicholas that they had to ''get rid of the gun'' while she was at the station.

The investigation gained momentum as the police theorized that Moore asked Hughes to kill her ex-husband in return for a vehicle. The motive behind the murder was Dossett's $48,000 life insurance policy. In November that year, Brenda was sentenced to 60 years in prison after she pled guilty to the crime. In April 2015, Mason Hughes was also sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pled guilty to the murder of his girlfriend's stepfather.

Moore's son, Nicholas, to whom she was heard confessing to the murder, was not charged with any crime. Her stepdaughter Nikki was also not accused of anything in relation to the murder. Dossett is survived by his daughter Erica Kinsler.

American Monster plot

Investigation Discovery's American Monster is a crime docuseries that examines some of the most shocking murders using home videos and interviews with friends and acquaintances of the victim and the culprit. The official synopsis of the show on Investigation Discovery reads:

''Monsters can be found lurking behind any innocent smile and on any street corner in America. Never-before-seen-video footage stares straight into the eyes of these killers who hide in plain sight.''

You can watch ID's American Monster - Life on the Lake on June 5, 2022.

