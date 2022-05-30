ID's American Monster: Where is Ashley Scott's husband Jeffrey Scott now and did he kill her?

Investigation Discovery's American Monster is all set to delve into the decades-old case of Ashley Scott's murder in this week's episode, titled Tell Me You Love Me, airing on May 29, 2022. The show specifically focuses on cases where the real monsters are hidden within our community, often as friendly neighbors or ordinary colleagues. The perpetrator of this case, Jeffrey Scott, is much of the same.

Jeffrey Scott and Ashley Scott, a seemingly normal couple from Memphis, Tennessee, appeared just as ordinary as everyone else, but deep down multiple issues plagued this household, including a history of regular abuse by Jeffrey Scott, which ultimately led to Ashley's death on Thanksgiving Day 2006.

Jeffrey Scott was pinned for second-degree murder and is presently serving his time at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville, Tennessee. Read on for more details about the case of a troubled marriage and systematic abuse.

Who is Jeffrey Scott and what did he do?

Ashley Pittman met Jeffrey Scott at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, where he was a business major. The couple soon fell in love and tied the knot in 2001. Following that, they moved to Memphis, where they started leading a seemingly ordinary life.

At around 3:46 pm on November 23, 2022, which was also Thanksgiving Day, Jeffrey allegedly called 911 to report that his wife was bleeding and hurt, and needed immediate medical help. According to sources, his friend Dr. Robert McGee was already at the scene, administering emergency CPR on Ashley. She was rushed to the hospital but did not make it.

The preliminary cause of her death was determined as blunt force trauma that caused a skull fracture and brain damage. She also allegedly had multiple bruises on her body, including a shoe print.

Authorities immediately questioned Jeffrey, who revealed that they argued the previous night about a text message from another man, which escalated to violence. According to sources, he claimed that he only struck her once. But her autopsy report and final medical inspection revealed a different story.

Medical examiners allegedly claimed that her body had multiple bruises from the past, indicating a pattern of abuse.

Additionally, after their 'fight' the night before the incident, Jeffrey allegedly left his wife in the garage for around eight hours before bringing her to the living room and later, the bedroom. She was unconscious for the entire duration. He reportedly called his friend first and then almost an hour later called the authorities.

Digging into their relationship, the investigators also allegedly found accounts of verbal and emotional abuse by Jeffrey. One of Ashley's friends also allegedly admitted that Ashley called him one night to say that Jeffrey tried to strangle her. Jeffrey's co-worker and love interest Virginia Brown, who was also a friend of Ashely's, revealed that Ashley once came over to her place in 2005 after Jeffrey attacked her.

Where is Jeffrey Scott now?

Jeffrey Scott in the courtroom (Image via KSLA)

With a backdrop of domestic abuse, infidelity, and domestic violence, Jeffrey Scott was charged with fatally beating his wife. According to prosecutors, Ashley had decided to leave Jeffrey in the days leading up to the incident. She had allegedly spoken to a lawyer and even had clothes in the trunk of her car.

On the night of the incident, an argument allegedly led to this point, resulting in Jeffrey beating her fatally. According to sources, blood was also found in the garage.

A jury in Memphis, Tennessee, sentenced Scott to 15-25 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder in 2009. Though the defense team claimed that Ashley's death should be investigated as suicide or a result of excessive drinking, the outcome was against Jeffrey.

According to sources, Jeffrey is still serving his time at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville, Tennessee, where he will remain until April 2030.

The upcoming episode of American Monster will air on May 29, 2022.

